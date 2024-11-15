The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a notoriously anxious, awkward, and sometimes cynical person. But even I find that there are plenty of simple pleasures that have the power to keep me going.

I made a list of things that still have the ability to inspire magic in my soul. Thankfully, some things will always give life a sense of enchantment, the same glimmer that I felt when I still believed a large man in a red suit would land on my roof with his flying reindeer to bring me presents once a year.

The most important thing for me to stay sane is to romanticize my routine so the mundanity of life does not consume me.

This is what I have found works the best:

-fueling your body!

-stretching in the morning

-walking in the rain (my absolute favorite thing ever)

-listening to 1959 jazz essentials

-playing around with your handwriting

-Pinterest and HC articles instead of doom-scrolling TikTok or Instagram

-fresh cup of water when you first wake up (before your coffee!)

-visiting animals at the local shelter

-going out to eat with family

-deep cleaning your space

-creating a new mood board every month

-having a photoshoot with yourself

-making an art out of picking out your outfits for the next day

-doing your hair for class

-learning and practicing a new language

-reading about unfamiliar philosophies

-thinking about what you believe in

-randomly calling a loved one just to catch up

-walking barefoot in the grass (this may sound weird, but trust me)

-writing bad poetry

-creating without expectations

-looking over a project of yours that you are proud of

-watching old black and white movies (Sabrina and Casablanca are the first ones I ever watched, so they hold a special place in my heart)

-having a dance party when you are anxious

-saying thank you!

-smiling at strangers

-making your bed with bedding fresh out of the dryer

-wearing a robe and slippers all morning

-taking half an hour to do your skincare routine

-writing in gratitude journals

-educating yourself on issues that may not directly affect you

-listening to Nancy Sinatra

-complimenting someone

-writing letters

-buying gifts for people who need them (Christmas is coming up- giving tree time!!!)

-donating old clothes

-waking up early

-watching the sunrise/ sunset

-moving your body

-learning something new

-doing your nails

-telling people that you love them

-reading a book that you would not normally think to read

-being kind to someone who is unkind (don’t let people walk all over you, but it is true when they say “kill them with kindness”)

-impulsively changing your hair (I cut my bangs five minutes before class on Monday, and I feel freer and more beautiful than ever)

-creating something (a sewing project, a painting, a collage, a service project, a song)

-going on late-night drives with friends (or solo)

-yearning while listening to Fiona Apple

-writing down your goals (short term and long term)