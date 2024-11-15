I am a notoriously anxious, awkward, and sometimes cynical person. But even I find that there are plenty of simple pleasures that have the power to keep me going.
I made a list of things that still have the ability to inspire magic in my soul. Thankfully, some things will always give life a sense of enchantment, the same glimmer that I felt when I still believed a large man in a red suit would land on my roof with his flying reindeer to bring me presents once a year.
The most important thing for me to stay sane is to romanticize my routine so the mundanity of life does not consume me.
This is what I have found works the best:
-fueling your body!
-stretching in the morning
-walking in the rain (my absolute favorite thing ever)
-listening to 1959 jazz essentials
-playing around with your handwriting
-Pinterest and HC articles instead of doom-scrolling TikTok or Instagram
-fresh cup of water when you first wake up (before your coffee!)
-visiting animals at the local shelter
-going out to eat with family
-deep cleaning your space
-creating a new mood board every month
-having a photoshoot with yourself
-making an art out of picking out your outfits for the next day
-doing your hair for class
-learning and practicing a new language
-reading about unfamiliar philosophies
-thinking about what you believe in
-randomly calling a loved one just to catch up
-walking barefoot in the grass (this may sound weird, but trust me)
-writing bad poetry
-creating without expectations
-looking over a project of yours that you are proud of
-watching old black and white movies (Sabrina and Casablanca are the first ones I ever watched, so they hold a special place in my heart)
-having a dance party when you are anxious
-saying thank you!
-smiling at strangers
-making your bed with bedding fresh out of the dryer
-wearing a robe and slippers all morning
-taking half an hour to do your skincare routine
-writing in gratitude journals
-educating yourself on issues that may not directly affect you
-listening to Nancy Sinatra
-complimenting someone
-writing letters
-buying gifts for people who need them (Christmas is coming up- giving tree time!!!)
-donating old clothes
-waking up early
-watching the sunrise/ sunset
-moving your body
-learning something new
-doing your nails
-telling people that you love them
-reading a book that you would not normally think to read
-being kind to someone who is unkind (don’t let people walk all over you, but it is true when they say “kill them with kindness”)
-impulsively changing your hair (I cut my bangs five minutes before class on Monday, and I feel freer and more beautiful than ever)
-creating something (a sewing project, a painting, a collage, a service project, a song)
-going on late-night drives with friends (or solo)
-yearning while listening to Fiona Apple
-writing down your goals (short term and long term)