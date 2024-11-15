Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
I am a notoriously anxious, awkward, and sometimes cynical person. But even I find that there are plenty of simple pleasures that have the power to keep me going.  

I made a list of things that still have the ability to inspire magic in my soul. Thankfully, some things will always give life a sense of enchantment, the same glimmer that I felt when I still believed a large man in a red suit would land on my roof with his flying reindeer to bring me presents once a year.  

The most important thing for me to stay sane is to romanticize my routine so the mundanity of life does not consume me.  

This is what I have found works the best:  

-fueling your body! 

-stretching in the morning 

-walking in the rain (my absolute favorite thing ever) 

-listening to 1959 jazz essentials 

-playing around with your handwriting 

-Pinterest and HC articles instead of doom-scrolling TikTok or Instagram 

-fresh cup of water when you first wake up (before your coffee!) 

-visiting animals at the local shelter 

-going out to eat with family 

-deep cleaning your space 

-creating a new mood board every month 

-having a photoshoot with yourself 

-making an art out of picking out your outfits for the next day 

-doing your hair for class 

-learning and practicing a new language  

-reading about unfamiliar philosophies 

-thinking about what you believe in 

-randomly calling a loved one just to catch up 

-walking barefoot in the grass (this may sound weird, but trust me) 

-writing bad poetry 

-creating without expectations 

-looking over a project of yours that you are proud of 

-watching old black and white movies (Sabrina and Casablanca are the first ones I ever watched, so they hold a special place in my heart)  

-having a dance party when you are anxious 

-saying thank you! 

-smiling at strangers 

-making your bed with bedding fresh out of the dryer 

-wearing a robe and slippers all morning 

-taking half an hour to do your skincare routine 

-writing in gratitude journals 

-educating yourself on issues that may not directly affect you 

-listening to Nancy Sinatra 

-complimenting someone 

-writing letters 

-buying gifts for people who need them (Christmas is coming up- giving tree time!!!) 

-donating old clothes 

-waking up early 

-watching the sunrise/ sunset 

-moving your body 

-learning something new 

-doing your nails 

-telling people that you love them 

-reading a book that you would not normally think to read 

-being kind to someone who is unkind (don’t let people walk all over you, but it is true when they say “kill them with kindness”)  

-impulsively changing your hair (I cut my bangs five minutes before class on Monday, and I feel freer and more beautiful than ever) 

-creating something (a sewing project, a painting, a collage, a service project, a song) 

-going on late-night drives with friends (or solo) 

-yearning while listening to Fiona Apple 

-writing down your goals (short term and long term) 

