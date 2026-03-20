Learning To Live For Myself

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I feel like it’s so hard to live your life for yourself.

Whether it’s getting dressed in the morning and choosing an outfit that others would like, choosing to eat a salad at lunch when you really want pizza, or listening to a popular song even though you don’t like it, our everyday decisions indirectly revolve around others. Something that I have been focusing on recently is living my life for me and focusing on the intentions of my actions.

So, here are some things I do for myself.

My makeup

I began to wear makeup every day in middle school. Not because it was fun or because I liked how it looked, but because I was insecure. I practically felt like I was naked without it. It didn’t matter if I had to wake up an hour early to do it. I refused to leave the house without makeup. Now I do my makeup for myself, without questioning whether other people approve of it. Some days I choose to do a full face of makeup, perfectly highlighting all my features. Other times, I only have time to do mascara, but it doesn’t matter to me. What truly matters is that I’m doing it for me.

My nails

Growing up, having my nails done was a luxury. I didn’t feel the need to have my nails done until high school, when I saw the other girls getting acrylics. So, I started doing my own nails, buying cheap press-on nails and hoping that nobody would notice they were done in my bedroom. As time went on, I grew to enjoy the process of doing my nails, playing around with fun designs, and focusing less on how professional they looked. Now, I do my nails at least every two weeks, coming up with my own ideas, and allowing myself to be creative. Although it’s something so simple, keeping my nails done is something that allows me to take time for myself and produce a product that I am proud of.

Writing

Since elementary school, I have absolutely loved writing. I feel as though I come across better in writing, and I love using it as an outlet. Even though I’ve always enjoyed it, writing has always felt like a chore. After joining Her Campus, I discovered how my writing truly means to me. It’s so easy to become burnt out from writing research papers and formal reports, and sometimes I find myself forgetting that writing can be a hobby, rather than something to check off on a to-do list. I often use writing as a way to vent and express my emotions, and I’m grateful that I will always have it as an outlet.