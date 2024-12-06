Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
As a nod to both my full semester of lesson-planning as a student teacher and a wrap-up on my final fall season at St. Bonaventure, I wanted to create a KWL chart for these last sixteen weeks of life. 

For those that may not be familiar with this specific type of graphic organizer, a KWL chart is one that allows for students to express things they KNOW about a particular subject (usually preemptive knowledge before the unit), things they WANT to know (this could be in the form of questions or a list of subtopics) and things they LEARNED (this serves as a reflection after the unit is complete). 

So, introducing my Fall 2024 KWL chart:

K(now)

I knew going into this semester that I was going to be the busiest I have ever been in my college existence. Student teaching, while also trying to stay on top of the clubs I am a part of and maintaining healthy relationships with my family and friends was going to be a challenge. 

I also knew that in order to keep my body and mind in check, I needed to prioritize a solid sleep schedule, while also using my time in school effectively. For the majority of the semester, I really worked hard during my planning periods so that I rarely had to take schoolwork home with me, which freed up time to work towards my certification on my weekends and still enjoy my extracurriculars and time with my roommates. 

I am not pretending that this semester was easy by any means, but I stayed disciplined with a schedule and did not let my phone or social life interfere with my ability to get my work done. Because of that, I was able to be fully present during my non-school activities, which gave me motivation to keep working hard during the week. 

W(ant) to know

It feels like once or twice a week I send myself into a flurry of hypotheticals about my life in a year. What I am desperate to know, but not in a rush to actually live, is what my future will become. 

Where will I attend grad school?

Will I be back at St Bonaventure?

Will I have a job?

Will I live at home?

Will I be happy?

When will I get to see all of my best friends that I have been with the last four years again?

I am stressed to say the least. 

However, I am in no hurry to find out the answers to those questions. I am really focusing on the now, consciously spending time with my roommates and friends and indulging in the small moments that make living away at school so unique. 

I recognize that this life I am living is borrowed time, so I am not wasting one minute of it. 

L(earned)

I could spend an entire article picking apart social, professional and personal lessons that I learned from this semester – but don’t fear, I won’t bother any of us with that information. 

What I will say is this: I went into this semester with the mindset that I not only wanted to learn about myself as a friend, teacher and leader, but I knew I needed to open myself up to learn. 

In my time as a student teacher in both a middle and a high school, I learned that I am going to fail – a lot. Sometimes my lessons will not go to plan, sometimes we will have a snow day when I am supposed to run a very tightly-scheduled unit, and sometimes students just do not want to receive what I have to say that day. 

By working through my shortcomings, I learned how to keep plowing forward. Assess, reflect and then move ahead. 

Through my packed schedule, I learned that prioritizing the little moments with friends, like sitting around the coffee table eating McDonald’s debriefing the day with my roommates, can make all the difference in how I sleep at night. Finding pockets of time to laugh, listen and just exist without responsibility have taught me that so much stress can be alleviated by just a few simple interactions with those who care about you. 

And through this semester of life, I learned that I am strong. I can work hard, I am intelligent, I care for those around me, I have a passion for my future, amd I have built a foundation of friendships that I can lean on when I need it.

Going into next semester, I am confident in myself and my choices going forward. I know a lot, I still have a lot I want to know, and I will continue to learn as long as I accept it. 

Peace out to my final fall semester at Bonaventure. You’ve been a good one.

