Just Maybe, I Am in the Right Place

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since I was younger, I have always had a love for teaching. I knew that I wanted to be a teacher from a young age. While this did bounce back and forth from an art teacher, an algebra teacher, and a science teacher, I knew that being a teacher was just meant for me. But as I started getting older, I was curious why I had a love for teaching.

Well, here are the reasons I’ve gathered throughout the last few years. Growing up, I was the youngest sibling, well, besides my stepsister, who was a year younger than me. However, she felt more like a best friend more than a younger sister. I think being the youngest sibling has a lot to do with having a passion for teaching early childhood. I’m sure if I spent my whole life hearing a baby crying, I would have leaned the opposite way on this passion.

However, this might not be so true, because babies have always gravitated towards me. No matter what, I was always the cousin who was followed around by all the baby cousins. I didn’t have a problem with this; in fact, I enjoyed hearing everyone tell my mom, “She’s so good with young kids,” “She has such good patience,” “She’s so gentle.” At eight years old, these words were never super important, but more… compliments. Now that I have established my career path, these compliments make perfect sense. As a future teacher, all of these compliments describe the type of teacher I want to be.

Once my niece came along, I knew a hundred percent that I wanted to spend every day with young children. When I am with my niece, it seems as if all my problems disappear. Watching her grow has been the best part of my life. Maybe this might be because she is related to me… or maybe not.

My first clinical placement ever, I was placed in a Kindergarten classroom with the most amazing teacher ever. She cared so much about the kids as individuals and not just their academics. The classroom felt like a family, and she even described it as one big family. These kids fell in love with my gentle personality, they would read to me, give me hugs every day, bring me gifts even when I was only there two days out of the week.

So, maybe it is a calling that this is what I am supposed to be doing with my life, maybe my gentle personality will make kids feel comfortable when they have nowhere else to go. Maybe my patience will allow kids to comfortably learn at their own pace. And just maybe my baby cousins all gravitating towards me was just my sign that I am in the right place.