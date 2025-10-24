Just Like Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Trying to find a balance between school, friends, studying, and trying to figure out life on your own is incredibly difficult, and I don’t think anyone could ever fully prepare for it. I have noticed a big jump from freshman year to sophomore year, workload-wise. Everyone has tests pretty much every week.

I spend my nights at the library making annotations and rewriting my stories before I submit them right before midnight. It’s stressful, sometimes it really does feel like twenty-four hours in a day just isn’t enough to get everything I need to get done.

Occasionally, I look back and wish I didn’t have so much work. Didn’t have to study so hard and could see my friends more. But every time my mind wanders to this place, I remind myself just how lucky I am to be able to get to study a receive a higher education, taking this for granted is something I never want to do.

So do I complain about my homework? Yes. Do I complain when I don’t get the grade that I want back on a writing assignment that I thought I killed? Yes. I need to stop myself from these thoughts; they stem from my own procrastination problems. It’s easy to let it all pile up, the studying for all your different classes. Doing homework every night, staying up probably way too late when I have a morning class to get to, and being vocal at 8:30 in the morning.

My biggest step that I have taken and what has helped me de-stress is romanticizing my own life. It’s cheesy, and I did learn it from TikTok, which is not where you should be getting solid information from. But the romanticizing of my own life and the little things has really helped me feel less stressed with my daily life.

I go get myself the cute coffee or refresher that I like because it does make me happy. I go for a walk in the mornings, and sometimes at night, to reset my brain from the day. Finding the little things that make you happy can make all the difference in your overall mood and happiness. Lighting your favorite candle while sitting under a warm blanket, reading one of my favorite books, is the only way I can refocus after a long day.

Good days, as well as bad days, are just a part of life; bad ones make me appreciate some of my best days and memories that I look back onto from time to time. Just remembering every feeling that I have is never permanent; everything will pass just like the time.