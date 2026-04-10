Just Checking My Farm (Again)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a busy college student nearing the end of her second semester, stress is piling up, and it might never end. Instead of using my time to study or be productive, I’ve found a new favorite distraction. HayDay.

For as long as I can remember, my world has revolved around academics: no breaks, no freedom, no distractions. My entire self-worth rested on what my report card said.

Getting to college hasn’t been much different; I still spend 90% of my time worrying about my assignments and course grades, but I’ve also learned that I am allowed to give myself time to breathe.

My screen time has never been small, but eventually, doomscrolling on TikTok felt meaningless, and nothing on my phone was actually giving me the fresh escape I needed to soothe my stress.

That’s why HayDay is the perfect game. It doesn’t need constant attention (although it gets it from me), it doesn’t need you to spend money (although I definitely have), and it feels like a constant reward.

Between taking care of animals, collecting crops, and decorating the farm, HayDay provides something that a busy college schedule needs— an escape.

Somewhere between all my lectures and constant study sessions, I open HayDay. Not because I have the time to spare, because I definitely don’t. But because my brain automatically reaches for a way to drown out the constant formulas and assignments that are thrown at me from every direction.

In HayDay, the tasks are small and easy; the biggest stress is what to do when my silo or barn is full. The deadlines aren’t dire, and the tasks don’t determine my GPA.

There is freedom in HayDay that makes my college student brain feel somewhat at peace.

Is it the most productive way to spend my “free time?” Absolutely not. Is it necessary for my sanity? Absolutely.

College has a way of piling on the pressure. Exams are creeping closer, deadlines are overlapping, and downtime is filled with guilt that I can’t always quite shake. In college, the schedule is almost never predictable or consistent; you fit in whatever you can whenever you can.

HayDay provides the perfect sense of routine and predictability to keep my anxious mind at ease.

Of course, balance is essential. HayDay is perfect for a brief reset, but not an avoidance tool (even if I use it as one at times.)

In a college world where stress is basically unavoidable, small moments of calm can be irreplaceably valuable.

HayDay may not solve my academic stress, but it offers something just as important: a moment to breathe, reset, and regain some ease before stepping back into the constant demands of college life.