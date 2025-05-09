The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I wrap up my junior year, I am so grateful that it has become my favorite year in college so far. Here’s my quirky version of a Junior Year Wrapped, loosely inspired by the beloved Spotify Wrapped we await every year.

Words to describe the year: Fast-paced, transformative, priceless

Your top artists: Noah Kahan, The Goo Goo Dolls, and John Mayer

Internships held: 2

Your go-to meal: Taco bowls and a Poppi

Favorite class: Business Writing, SC 301

Late nights with roommates: Countless

Prolonged Illnesses: 1

Friends graduating: Too many to count!

Favorite memories: Keg Klash, Fall Fest, Christmas Tree lighting, Ellicottville with roommates, first date, basketball games, watching younger brother become acclimated to Bonas like you did!

Favorite involvement: Her Campus, SGA, JWIC, Student Ambassador

What you’re looking forward to: Summer Orientation Leading, visiting friends, summer internship/ job/ trips planned, living above the Burton next year!!

My thoughts…

This year was busy. I pushed myself outside my comfort zone. I had two internships simultaneously during the fall semester (which, not surprisingly, was a hectic time).

I have never been more involved in academics and extracurriculars.

My summer is fully booked with work, internships, and returning to campus to be a student orientation leader in July.

I am proud of my accomplishments. I smile at the GPA, the graduation cords, and the resume I will have once I leave this place.

But that’s not what is most important to me.

Though my spiritual views are complex, I always joke, “I must have been a saint in a past life to have the people I do surrounding me.”

For me, my junior year was about the people.

It was working with people and personalities for high-stakes classes (hello AAF!) that I had never experienced before. It was having the most amazing living situation with three extraordinary women that I will reminisce on for the rest of my life. It was having a distant friend turned romantic partner who showed me there is, in fact, an abundance of goodness and love in this world.

I graduate in December, but will walk the stage in May of 2026 to end my college years with the people I started them with.

The diploma is a single piece of paper that symbolizes all that you worked for in college. I think of all of the people who will be behind my diploma. My parents, my roommates, my brother, my friends, and my professors, who brought purpose and joy into our small, intimate classes.

I still get one more year in the Enchanted Mountains. It’s like an allowance or prize to me. I have one more year to be surrounded by my favorite community. One more year of being in walking distance to my friends. One more year of “Piano Man.”

I promise I will make it count.