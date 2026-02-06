It Really Is The Little Things

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“What is something good that has happened in your life recently?”

That is the question I was recently asked by the social media team at St. Bonaventure University for a TikTok. I genuinely could not think of something of significance to mention at the moment, so all I said was, “Well, nothing really bad has happened to me recently?”

After I said it, I just thought about how sad that actually sounds. Why am I focusing on the bad? When they left, I began thinking about why that was what I said. I know there are many good things happening in my life. But when asked about them, all I could remember was the not-so-great things that had happened recently that were not “that bad.” So, I’ve decided it’s time for a flip.

I’ve heard people talk about “practicing more gratitude” in their lives, and I always thought that was such a silly phrase. How could you “practice” a feeling? I suppose I was being a little dense since now I see I’m one of those people who need to try practicing gratitude.

Just in these last two weeks, so many good things have happened to me. For starters, I got hired at a new job in the writing center at St. Bonaventure. On-campus and good practice for my major? Score!

I also stumbled upon an old stash of gift cards recently, which landed me a delicious Subway sandwich and some Domino’s pizza last week. My precious Vera Bradley cup that I was missing for two days also turned up on a random windowsill I forgot I set it on. I’m beginning to realize I am actually a very lucky person (contrary to what all my losing bingo boards make me think).

In general, just being about to catch up with friends I haven’t seen in months has made me very grateful. Just a chat between classes, or a casual dinner together, is enough to make my day. I even went sledding with a friend last week, something I haven’t done in years.

When I gave my answer for the TikTok, the social media team mentioned to me that many of the students they approached with the question also struggled with giving an answer. Though the weather here is a bit bleak right now, and classes are beginning to pick up with work, I refuse to believe that everyone’s life is all doom and gloom.

When it comes to picking out the good in life, I often seem to disregard the little things. You SHOULD enjoy the little things. I know it sounds cliché, but it’s true. It could be something as simple as discovering a new song you like, or making a really good sandwich. The majority of life is made up of these “little things.” So, being able to find joy in them may do us some good.