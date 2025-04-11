The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many choose to describe their mediocre days as “the worst day ever” or as the worst day of their lives, but few really know what that day actually looks like.

My qualifications are what exactly, you might be thinking? Well, I’ve been there.

The worst day of my life was on January 7th, 2025.

Why?

On arguably the most meaningful and special day of my adult life, my twenty-first birthday, I was grappling with a fresh heartbreak, and my childhood dog was put down. I literally do not think it could’ve gotten worse.

I spent the majority of the day in bed and alone, and I refused all celebratory efforts from my parents, including a cake, balloons, birthday calls (which I still have not returned), and any visitors.

That day was a tragedy.

When I had gotten my life together (kinda) later that week, my dad sat me down and assured me that I was low. I laughed and told him that I was fully aware of just how sh*tty my life was at that point.

He continued, assuring me that I was probably the lowest I had ever been, and, because of that, it could literally only get better from there.

I doubted that it could get better, but, logically speaking, I do not think it was within the realm of possibility to get any worse.

After that point, unsurprisingly, my life did begin to take a small, upward slope. I was able to heal and take the time I needed alone, spend time with family and friends, and explore Albany. Since returning to school, I have been faced with plenty of challenges, but have been remarkably unphased.

That conversation, though peculiar, marked a really significant point in my life. It was this really bizarre, transitional moment that I think of months later and probably will forever. I sat up in bed a day or so after my birthday and just thought to myself, “I am way too young to be so sad.”

That darkness has been something I am able to compare any current and future hardships to.

I am no longer afraid to fail because maybe it could get worse, but I’ve already been there! I have already faced the “worse” head-on, and it’s safe to say that goodness, or something close to it, has prevailed.

I have so much life ahead of me. The future is filled with challenge and hardship, but also with love, opportunity, and success.

So, yeah, for those who didn’t live through my twenty-first birthday, maybe it can get worse. A lot worse.

But, that’s life! And, you know what?

It will always get better.