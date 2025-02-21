Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

This week, I experienced a major writing block. I had absolutely no idea what to write about and everything I tried to write about just didn’t work on paper. It was absolutely frustrating. 

So, let’s talk about it. 

Writing blocks just show up out of nowhere. They don’t knock on your door and give you a heads up that they’re coming. They just appear and set up camp in your brain for at least three to five business days. This writing block in particular triggered a lot of frustration and feelings of worthlessness inside me. 

When I went to sit down to start my article for the week on Monday night, I had an idea for an article. I wrote maybe 50 words before I couldn’t get any more out. I sat there and rebooted my brain for a second before I started to write again. I attempted to continue the article and nothing was happening. I eventually ruled it as I was tired and just needed a brain break from my computer. In all fairness, it was about 9 p.m. 

When I went to work on the article on Tuesday, the same thing happened. By Wednesday morning I was frustrated. I had so many thoughts and ideas to share, but none of them would form legible sentences. Then some all too familiar phrases started to flood my mind. 

“You’re such a disappointment to the club”

“If you can’t write just leave now”

“The writing you DO have sucks”

I started to panic and sort of re-live my time working for our school’s newspaper. If this writing block were to happen to me while I was writing for them, it wouldn’t be a fun night of editing. 

My panicked mind even drafted an email to send to our co-presidents, overly apologizing and basically begging for forgiveness because I couldn’t get words onto a Google Doc. I was so scared that they would be disappointed in me. 

Then I realized that our co-presidents are not like that at all. I was panicking over nothing. It’s really not that deep, as my roommate and I would say. So, I consulted the beautiful idea bank that the co-presidents made for us at the beginning of last semester — and that didn’t work either. 

On and off I tried to work an article out of my scattered brain. Instrumental versions of my favorite songs blared through my headphones as I attempted to write about something — anything. 

So now it’s Wednesday afternoon. Approximately 20 hours before my article is due. I still have a writing block.

