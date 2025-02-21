In the Midst of Winter Uglies, Be Your Own Light

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s always a newfound pressure to be this better human in the beginning of winter. Then, you get a taste of the winter uglies and all hell breaks loose, let’s be real.

I don’t know about you, but trying to remain mentally sane in negative temperatures and grey skies feels close to impossible a lot of days. As my roommate Rylie put it, “I feel like that episode of SpongeBob where all the filing cabinets in his brain are on fire and he’s running around in a panic”.

Yes, Rylie, exactly.

Besides, I think my body is destined to end up in a place permanently that receives more sunlight than Upstate New York. Maybe one day I will fulfill this.

If you’re feeling the weight of the winter uglies, I hear you. I challenge you to hone in on one thing that will make you happy this month and try and develop goals around that one hobby or thing that brings you joy. Why? Because it’s winter which means it’s more often grey and sad and bitter-cold. So go. Go and treat yourself to a coffee every Wednesday and Friday… because it will bring you joy. Buy that new book in your favorite series…. because it will bring you joy. Grab that new cotton PJ set from Amazon…. BECAUSE IT WILL BRING YOU JOY.

But I also challenge you to try and rekindle some motivation. We are in the homestretch of midterm break, which can feel relieving and terrible at the same time. Depends on who you ask, depends on the type of day, but that will be a nice breather regardless. Yet, it’s the perfect time to take the extra step to do something every day that is different than what you’re used to but will make you feel worlds better.

IT’S WHAT YOU DESERVE.

Once you have that surge of motivation to include a routine addition like working out more consistently, studying more for that tricky class, or limiting screen-time on social media, you will begin to build that habit loop that holds you accountable.

My reference to this so-called habit loop is not a concept I created. Charles Duhigg, author of “The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business”, refers to the habit loop as:

cue 2. reward 3. routine

And I think it’s brilliant.

Simple example: my hygiene routine before bed

Cue: My brain is tired and my body is ready for bed

Reward: I get to brush the germs and yuckiness off my teeth after a day of eating, as well as getting a freshly washed no-makeup face.

Routine: This will happen each night before I get under my covers when my brain receives the ever-so familiar cue. My brain continues to seek that surge of enthusiasm to do my night routine, so this becomes something I do over and over again.

OK, I fear I am sounding a bit mundane and lecture-y. Bottom line, I think it’s important that we take the time to care for ourselves. Our body and minds deserve that nourishment. It’s that simple.

You deserve the time to think about your reasons and why they actually inspire you to make a change. Also, realize stuff happens. You won’t perform how you want to every single day. But you need to show up for yourself as often as you can because you deserve that.

I encourage you to take a leap and try doing something new and see how it makes you feel. Other people may not know you took an extra two hours the day before to study for your class or that you got up and worked out at the Richter before your class, but you will know. And it will feel good. Remember that feeling and relish it on the harder days.