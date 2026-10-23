In My Mid-Semester Slump Era

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Why is it that coming back to school from a break makes me even less motivated to do literally anything? Schoolwork? I’ll do it tomorrow. Classes? I can miss one, right? Laundry? Forget about it. I just feel like I have reached my mid-semester slump and need to find a way out of it fast. So, this is my list of things I am doing to try and find some light at the end of the tunnel, and hopefully, it can help you too.

#1: Romanticize Your Everyday Routine

Sometimes I find that I am a little more excited to get out of bed in the morning if I have some sort of enticement. For me, I really enjoy getting a fun drink or a small treat to get myself through the mornings. It starts my day out right and makes me a little happier.

Another thing that I love to do is listen to music when I am getting ready in the morning and or getting ready for bed at night. Music helps me to relax and provides a small mental escape from my thoughts. Oftentimes, it is the pick-me-up that I didn’t know I needed.

College doesn’t have to be exciting every second, but finding joy in the little things can make a big difference.

#2: Give Yourself Something to Look Forward To

When everyday life feels like it is the same cycle of classes, homework, studying, and working, it can be even easier to lose motivation.

A few things that I like to give myself to look forward to are movie nights, weekend plans, and setting aside time to do things that I actually enjoy.

Typically, I tell myself that if I get all of my work done, I can watch a movie or TV show before I go to bed, which makes me much more motivated to actually finish it. I also really like to make plans on the weekends so that I don’t just sit in my dorm thinking about all of the homework that I should be doing. Lastly, I love to specifically set aside time to do things that I like so that I don’t become completely absorbed by school. Whether it’s shopping, hanging out with friends and family, or even just relaxing and watching TV, having something to look forward to can make a stressful week or day feel more manageable.

#3: Make a Realistic To-Do List

When my assignments and deadlines start to pile up, doing anything can feel impossible.

One of my favorite things to do is to write down in my planner all of my homework that needs to be done specifically that day or the next day. This makes my work feel much more manageable and makes it easier to look at my assignments and find a starting point. I love the feeling of crossing things off of my to-do list, so if there is an assignment doesn’t need to be completed or started at that time, why stress about it?

Another thing that I really try to focus on is not overloading my schedule just so that I feel productive. Stressing out over things that don’t need to be done for another week is not worth my time or effort. That time is better spent on things that I actually need to do. Setting realistic daily goals is probably one of the main things that keeps me sane during the difficult middle of the semester. You don’t need to accomplish everything in one day to feel productive.

#4: Stop Putting So Much Pressure on Yourself

I find myself having to remember that I don’t have to be productive 24/7. It’s OK to take a day to rest and reset your mind. I genuinely think that I would lose it completely if I did crazy amounts of work every day. I like to give myself some grace and take a day out of my weekend to relax and unwind.

Perhaps one of the biggest things that I have to understand is that my grades and academic progress don’t define who I am. I find myself constantly comparing my grades and my progress to everyone else’s around me, and the only thing that it does is make me feel like I’m behind or not performing my best, when usually that couldn’t be farther from the truth. I have basically lived my entire life being consumed by the letters and numbers that I see in my grades, but I have come to realize that getting a C on an assignment doesn’t change who I am as a person. My grades aren’t tattooed on my forehead, so why should I feel or act like they are?

At the end of the day, the mid-semester slump is something that almost every college student experiences, so I have had to learn not to be too hard on myself when my motivation starts to fade. The excitement of the new semester has worn off, and this is really where the grit starts to kick in. Between classes, assignments, exams, and everything else that college throws at us, it’s easy to get caught up in the stress and forget to enjoy what can make college fun. Whether it’s taking time for yourself, being more organized, or getting your favorite drink, making small changes can create a big difference. It is important to remember that college is about more than just grades and deadlines; it’s also about making memories, growing as a person, and enjoying the experience. So, take a deep breath, give yourself some grace, and remember that a little slump doesn’t have to define the rest of your semester.