Two weeks ago, while driving back from midterm break, I became anxious about what the rest of the semester had in store for me. Although most of my drive is on the highway, one of the exits that I get off on takes me through a small town in the middle of nowhere. As I continued my drive on the winding roads, my Spotify surprised me with a song that I hadn’t heard in a while. When “In My Life” by The Beatles started playing, I felt a smile start to form on my face. Somehow, after the first verse, I became flooded with a sense of nostalgia, not only for the past but somehow also for the future.

Although I’m only turning 20 next month, I feel as though my life has already been so fulfilling. Don’t get me wrong, I still deal with feelings of anxiety and stress, but I am so lucky to look back on what I’ve gone through and realize where I’ve ended up. Over the past 20 years, I have met some of my best friends, discovered my passions, and realized that I have a purpose in this world. I’ve loved and lost, but at the end of the day, I’ve lived.

For most of my life, I’ve had the idea that I need to “move on” from the past, but I’ve come to realize that’s the worst thing I could do. All the friends I grew apart from, all the activities I became bored with, and even all the struggles I’ve had to overcome make me who I am. There’s been so many people, places, and things that I’ve had love for in my life. I have so many special memories that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. Reflecting on everything I’ve loved in my life makes me even more excited to continue living and loving. Although I cherish all of my memories, nothing comforts me more than the fact that I will make more.

A few weeks ago, I decided that I am going to graduate from college next May instead of the following year. This decision wasn’t easy, and I immediately began to think about how I will have to leave all I know behind and once again begin a new chapter of my life. I was worried that I’d be cutting my college experience short and missing out on making memories with my friends. During my drive back to school, I realized that I had been thinking about it wrong. I’m not missing out on making memories; I’m giving myself the opportunity to make new ones.

Going forward, I’m determined to stop worrying about the past and present and instead accept that there’s a future. Although I feel like my 20 years of life have been fulfilling, there is so much more out there for me in the world. In my life, there are so many more places to visit, things to try, and people to love.