Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Finals week is approaching and while I don’t have many exams, I feel like all I’ve done is write papers over the last two weeks (I’m currently taking a break from writing a research paper to write this article). If you can’t tell from the title of this article, I’m burnt out. 

Dance is over now, and I don’t have eight hours of practice a week anymore, which I am sad about because I love dance and it’s always been one of my favorite parts of my week. But I get to a point where I am so physically exhausted, I need a break. 

But I’m mentally exhausted more than anything. 

I need summer. I need the feeling of freedom for 3 months with no deadlines. I need a blank planner. I need to be on a beach somewhere without a care in the world. This year has flown by, and I still feel like its October. Like what do you mean my junior year is over in two and a half weeks? 

Now I don’t want this to sound like my life is horrible, because it’s nowhere near that. Life if great. I’m surrounded by amazing people, in a healthy relationship, I have straight As, so it’s definitely been my best year in college by far. I’m just tired. It’s time for a break. 

Most of my days now are spent sitting in the library or the café glued to my laptop, typing away until I’m starving and force myself to take a break. Over the last few days, I have been craving a walk or just time outside away from homework. But I can’t seem to achieve that. 

A recent conversation I had with my friends went something like this: 

Me: Wanna go for a walk? 

Friend 1: No, I have so much homework to do. 

Friend 2: Yeah same, I literally can’t do anything until I get this done. 

Me: *sigh* Fine. 

Friend 1: Do you not have any homework to do? 

Me: No, I do, I just want to go on a walk instead. 

*We then all agree to just go to the library to grind out some work*

And scene. 

Lately, I have been an academic weapon, so I can’t say that I am an academic victim. But, oh boy, I need a nap. 

Even though I’m ready for this year to be done, I’m praying the next few weeks don’t fly by. 

Ella Ayers

SBU '26

Ella Ayers is a new Her Campus at SBU chapter member, from Corning, New York. She plans on writing about her friends, her experience being on the SBU Dance Team, and some of her favorite books. Ella is looking forward to getting to know her fellow Her Campus sisters. She can't wait to strengthen her creative writing, while having a deeper understanding of her fellow chapter members through their writing. Ella can be described as a junior at St.Bonaventure and she is currently a Psychology major in the 4+2 Occupational Therapy Master's Program. After completing graduate school at St.Bonaventure, she hopes to pursue a career in OT working with children ages birth to 3 years. When Ella has free time she enjoys reading fantasy and romance books, watching her favorite movies like "Twilight" and "Mamma Mia", and going on fun adventures with her best friends. Outside of her studies, you can find her spending most of her week with her SBU Dance Team family.