Finals week is approaching and while I don’t have many exams, I feel like all I’ve done is write papers over the last two weeks (I’m currently taking a break from writing a research paper to write this article). If you can’t tell from the title of this article, I’m burnt out.

Dance is over now, and I don’t have eight hours of practice a week anymore, which I am sad about because I love dance and it’s always been one of my favorite parts of my week. But I get to a point where I am so physically exhausted, I need a break.

But I’m mentally exhausted more than anything.

I need summer. I need the feeling of freedom for 3 months with no deadlines. I need a blank planner. I need to be on a beach somewhere without a care in the world. This year has flown by, and I still feel like its October. Like what do you mean my junior year is over in two and a half weeks?

Now I don’t want this to sound like my life is horrible, because it’s nowhere near that. Life if great. I’m surrounded by amazing people, in a healthy relationship, I have straight As, so it’s definitely been my best year in college by far. I’m just tired. It’s time for a break.

Most of my days now are spent sitting in the library or the café glued to my laptop, typing away until I’m starving and force myself to take a break. Over the last few days, I have been craving a walk or just time outside away from homework. But I can’t seem to achieve that.

A recent conversation I had with my friends went something like this:

Me: Wanna go for a walk?

Friend 1: No, I have so much homework to do.

Friend 2: Yeah same, I literally can’t do anything until I get this done.

Me: *sigh* Fine.

Friend 1: Do you not have any homework to do?

Me: No, I do, I just want to go on a walk instead.

*We then all agree to just go to the library to grind out some work*

And scene.

Lately, I have been an academic weapon, so I can’t say that I am an academic victim. But, oh boy, I need a nap.

Even though I’m ready for this year to be done, I’m praying the next few weeks don’t fly by.