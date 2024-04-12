The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since I just got my period, here’s a new fact about me: I have PCOS.

For those that are unfamiliar with this condition, PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome, is an understudied and misunderstood hormonal disorder that impacts my period, skin, mood, diet, weight and overall health and well-being. Tons of people in the US and across the globe go undiagnosed each year because, unfortunately, there is very little research on PCOS and its symptoms and impacts reveal themselves differently in each person with PCOS.

Here’s a half-anecdotal, half-informational rundown on this condition:

Common Symptoms

While PCOS affects everyone differently, there are a few common “flags” that doctors look for when determining if a person has this condition. First and foremost, an irregular period (which can include constant changes in flow, very heavy periods and sporadic periods that do not follow a “regular” cycle period) is one of the most common signs that you may have PCOS, but this obviously does not seal your fate. Coupled with an irregular period, breakouts on the jawline and cheeks, thinning of hair on the head, thickening of body hair and unexplained and quick weight gain are some other symptoms that many people with this syndrome have noted. Oh yeah, and most people grow cysts on their ovaries when their period is coming, which can be incredibly painful and uncomfortable, especially if one ruptures. So there’s that.

Health Impacts

There are a few things about PCOS that can make it feel like more than just a late period. First of all, people with PCOS ovulate less (or sometimes rarely ovulate at all), meaning that there is a much higher chance of infertility for individuals with PCOS than most others. That being said, not all people with this condition are infertile, and if that is something you want to know or find out, it is important to speak with your doctor and get the proper testing to see if infertility applies to you. Don’t be scared, just get to know your body!

Insulin resistance is another significant side effect of PCOS. With all the fluctuation of hormones, the body of someone with PCOS tends to produce lots of insulin, but cannot properly store or use it effectively, increasing the risk of diabetes type II. While you may not be able to feel your insulin resistance, you could have more intense cravings for sugar because your body cannot process the insulin you are creating. This, along with hormonal changes, can contribute to weight gain with PCOS, especially in the abdominal area.

Treatment

Unfortunately, there is very little research on PCOS. Because of that, and the fact that it presents differently in just about everyone, this condition is incurable and cannot be treated at the source of the problem. Rather, gynecologists have started prescribing different medications to help treat certain symptoms of PCOS, since there is currently nothing that “fixes” the condition as a whole.

Some people go on birth control to help regulate their period and clear their skin, others take medication that helps induce ovulation so they have a better chance of getting pregnant. I currently take a hormonal supplement twice a day that is supposed to help regulate my estrogen and androgens, which are both hormones that are heavily thrown out of whack when someone has PCOS.

The best part about PCOS is that because there is no “absolute” cure, you have options as to what you want to do with your treatment plan. I knew that I did not want to go on the pill, so I was able to choose an alternate pathway that helps target my actual needs, which are balancing necessary hormones. If you are lucky enough to have a gynecologist that listens and will work with you to figure out what fits you best, PCOS is not as scary as it seems!

My Diagnosis

It took almost a decade of pain, irregular periods and gaslighting from my pediatrician before I was able to receive a diagnosis and actually begin my journey towards period health. I am fortunate enough to be in a position where I can see a gynecologist and afford medication that can help my mind and my body. I recognize that not everyone has the medical privileges that I do, but I also know that if I, a relatively healthy person who sees a doctor regularly, had trouble finding answers for myself, there are probably hundreds of thousands of other people who are feeling the same things I am but do not have the resources or luck to get a diagnosis and help.

It is important to inform your friends and relatives about things like PCOS because this is basic human health and wellness. By continuing to push for research and awareness, more people can find validation and solutions to support themselves and their bodies.

PCOS is not the monster that it may sound like, but living without knowing what is “wrong” with your body is scary and uncomfortable. I know that I have found peace in my diagnosis and no longer feel crazy or weird for having a period that is different from other people around me. Hopefully more people with PCOS can continue to feel that way too through some conversation and some research. Go menstrual health!