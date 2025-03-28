I’m My Own Superwoman

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

One of the things I often struggle with is the idea that I can do anything. No matter how much of a toll it takes on me both physically and mentally, I always push myself to do whatever task the best way possible. This could be because of two reasons: to prove something to someone else or to prove something to myself.

Before I came to college, I always pushed myself to do my best in academics. Now, mind you, my best was getting high 90’s in all my classes. Even if I had a 93, I would give myself a pep talk in the mirror and say, “Get yourself together” while plotting on how I would do better in the future. I was also one of those students who would get plenty of awards at the school assemblies just for my academics alone. So, in the mind of Olivia as a teenager, I wanted to be the child my parents enjoyed bragging about, and believe me, they bragged about me to everyone and their mother.

Not only did I exceed academically, but I was heavily involved in a variety of clubs, and I was also known as “Miss Announcer,” as people would always bring up about me doing the morning announcements. So, when the time came for me to graduate, everyone talked about how much I would be missed. Even after I graduated two years ago, they still ask my little brother what I am doing with my life. With that in mind, I wanted to make that much of an impact while I was in college. But, after my second semester as a freshman, I knew that I couldn’t push myself the way I used to when it came to academics. So, I did it for something else: my job.

If one of my coworkers asked me, “Can you jump?” I would look at them and ask, “How high?” Ever since day one of working at my job, I would come into work, put in all my time and energy into work, clock out, and leave. At first, I saw this as a new medium to put all my effort into something that I know that I can push myself. But recently, I began to see that it was not healthy for me. So, I decided to manage it in a way that I can still be great at my job while also recognizing that I deserve to have time off.

Although I may not be the superwoman in the comic books that go around fighting crime and saving people, I am my own superwoman. I recognize my strengths and accept my weaknesses because I am human. I know that I am a strong woman who can do remarkable things. I just have to step back and remind myself of how outstanding I am in my own eyes instead of focusing on becoming the person people want me to be.