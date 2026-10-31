I’m Going Through Time Changes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This weekend marks the end of daylight savings time, so make sure to set your clocks back an hour on Sunday! For many, this time is a tough one, between driving in the dark at night after class or work, the chill in the air finally beginning to hit, and the sense of seasonal depression beginning to ramp up.

For me, this Sunday marks the beginning of a new week and a month of filling my cup. For those of us who consider ourselves type-A or at least type-A adjacent, November 1 is on a Sunday—the jackpot of all the first of the month placements. This time feels like a true reset.

I’ve been experiencing what I would consider apathy this semester, which could be the result of any number of things. First of all, being a senior is still setting in for me. It makes me a little nauseous to think about each month of the school year being my final in undergrad. I still can’t think about it yet…I promise I will soon.

This Sunday marks my opportunity to take a breath, enjoy the crisp fall air, and enjoy the company of my friends. The Bills will be playing, which is my ideal vision for a reset Sunday. I’ll be spending time at Mt. Irenaeus this weekend, which is just the cherry on top to a weekend for me.

While I know most students will be out this weekend, celebrating Halloween, I am more than happy to stay in. I’ve never been one to go out and I have no interest in it this weekend, if I’m being honest. I know there’s the possibility of a part of me that may regret this decision to stay in during my final weekend in undergrad, but 21-year-old me is pleased to be a homebody.

I recently picked up some great thrift finds and I’m looking forward to curating outfits for the week. The beginning of my week will be kicked off by taking care of me and will end in D.C. for my final year of the conference I’ve attended since I was a freshman. More to come on that later—it’s a gift to be a leader this year!

There’s a part of me that fears how quickly time is going, but I know every day is being spent with those I love. When I get to sit down, even to write an article like this, I’m documenting a piece of who I am in this present moment. I don’t regret a single day of college and I’m looking forward to embracing this chilly season and beginning of November with open arms.

I think I will always call Bona’s my home, which means that while I won’t always be a student in November here, I can always come back for a November day. While my friends won’t always be just a few steps away in my house, watching horror movies late into the evenings, I know they’ll be a call away, waiting to hear from me. I am wicked loved and the changing of the seasons deepens this feeling for me.

P.S. yes, my title is an ode to Changes, covered by Charles Bradley (the version used for Big Mouth).