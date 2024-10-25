Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

I’ve always been one who loves planning and scheduling. When I found out that in college, I would be setting up a schedule for every semester, I was thrilled!

My friends think I’m strange sometimes for the amount of joy I get out of setting up my schedule, but I think they are equally strange for not knowing what their next three years of education will look like. Now, it might be because I’m always a little worried about whether I’ll be able to graduate on time when I continue to add more courses or it could be because I think it’s so fascinating how many opportunities I have to learn.

This last week has consisted of two nights in a row of sitting in my friends’ room. Two of my closest friends in my year have been considering what classes they’ll take for the spring 2025 semester. I immediately jumped in and looked into the classes they still need to take.

Now, I need to preface this by saying that I did this at their requests, and I did not just insert myself into planning their schedules, but I did encourage them to ask me for help, since it’s somewhat of a meditative activity for me. As I’m writing this, I have just finished helping my cybersecurity pal plan a schedule where we’re taking two of the same courses. For one of the classes, we are in separate sections, but I like to believe that absence makes the heart grow fonder and that this is true in platonic relationships, as well. I know that we need time away from one another, but I’m thrilled that we’ll be taking a class together!

I met with my advisor this week and, admittedly, I have more questions than answers. I am in the process of deciding if taking community college courses during the summer and winter to supplement my language requirement classes is necessary or if I should take more classes through St. Bonaventure.

I feel like I am at a good point in knowing what my future looks like regarding classes, and that I am ready to help more people find their own paths. One thing I am disappointed about is that I am not a peer coach. I wanted so badly to be a peer coach for my sophomore, junior, and senior years. I know that I have the strengths to be a good peer coach, so I have been trying to not weight myself down by believing that it’s out of the realm of possibility.

Just this afternoon, I helped a freshman schedule his spring semester. He is not even in the J-School and yet, I was able to be huge help to him. I didn’t realize how much I would love advising others.

I want to grow into someone who can do this sort of advising on a more regular basis and with a greater number of people. After all, I was in that position only a year ago, and I was lucky enough to have a fabulous peer coach, Claire Fisher!

Alexis Serio is a shadow to the editors of the St. Bonaventure Her Campus chapter. She is gaining the skills to edit and critique her HC sisters’ articles, as well as growing in her own writing abilities. Alexis is looking forward to becoming more involved with HC and refining her skills. Alexis is a sophomore studying Communication, Social Justice & Advocacy with concentrations in Spanish and theology. Aside from Her Campus, Alexis serves as the service and community outreach officer for Jandoli Women in Communication. She also works for the Franciscan Center for Social Concern and Mt. Irenaeus as an assistant and as a communications intern, respectively. In her free time, Alexis enjoys reading and listening to music with friends. She is always open to listening to a new artist, but her current favorite is Hozier. Alexis loves to go on chatty walks and explore new places!