I’ve always been one who loves planning and scheduling. When I found out that in college, I would be setting up a schedule for every semester, I was thrilled!

My friends think I’m strange sometimes for the amount of joy I get out of setting up my schedule, but I think they are equally strange for not knowing what their next three years of education will look like. Now, it might be because I’m always a little worried about whether I’ll be able to graduate on time when I continue to add more courses or it could be because I think it’s so fascinating how many opportunities I have to learn.

This last week has consisted of two nights in a row of sitting in my friends’ room. Two of my closest friends in my year have been considering what classes they’ll take for the spring 2025 semester. I immediately jumped in and looked into the classes they still need to take.

Now, I need to preface this by saying that I did this at their requests, and I did not just insert myself into planning their schedules, but I did encourage them to ask me for help, since it’s somewhat of a meditative activity for me. As I’m writing this, I have just finished helping my cybersecurity pal plan a schedule where we’re taking two of the same courses. For one of the classes, we are in separate sections, but I like to believe that absence makes the heart grow fonder and that this is true in platonic relationships, as well. I know that we need time away from one another, but I’m thrilled that we’ll be taking a class together!

I met with my advisor this week and, admittedly, I have more questions than answers. I am in the process of deciding if taking community college courses during the summer and winter to supplement my language requirement classes is necessary or if I should take more classes through St. Bonaventure.

I feel like I am at a good point in knowing what my future looks like regarding classes, and that I am ready to help more people find their own paths. One thing I am disappointed about is that I am not a peer coach. I wanted so badly to be a peer coach for my sophomore, junior, and senior years. I know that I have the strengths to be a good peer coach, so I have been trying to not weight myself down by believing that it’s out of the realm of possibility.

Just this afternoon, I helped a freshman schedule his spring semester. He is not even in the J-School and yet, I was able to be huge help to him. I didn’t realize how much I would love advising others.

I want to grow into someone who can do this sort of advising on a more regular basis and with a greater number of people. After all, I was in that position only a year ago, and I was lucky enough to have a fabulous peer coach, Claire Fisher!