“If You Can’t Do It With Feeling, Don’t”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Yes I know, another article about quotes from me…but just bear with me on this. This chapter in my life I’m currently in is being run by motivational quote after quote. It is truly what keeps me going and moving forward in life instead of backpedaling. This quote is one I came across in about 2017 and I still think about it every day. This is a quote from a country singer named Patsy Cline, who was so inspirational during the 20th century. I randomly stumbled into this quote as it was mentioned in a C.W. TV show called “The Bold Type”, and, honestly, I don’t know if there has been a day that has gone by that I have not thought about this quote.

After thinking on it for years, recently I have finally started to feel that I fully understand this quote. As a girl who feels everything so deeply, I never want to do anything without putting my full self and my full feelings into something. This is a risk sometimes, especially when putting your full feelings into something could end up with you getting hurt in the end. But, I would not be me anymore if I did not go full in all the time wearing my heart on my sleeve.

Throughout high school and middle school, I spent so much of my life pretending to be someone I didn’t want to be. I had to be and act a certain way to fit into my group in high school. After starting college, I quit that. I never wanted to pretend to be someone I am not ever again. The truth is that everyone has a backstory of who they used to be or where they came from. Some people just tend to hide it and pretend that it never happened. But we would not be real people if we did not have real events in our lives that changed us into the person we look at in the mirror today.

I look at myself today and can finally see that I have become the exact person I was always meant to be. I did this by doing it all with feeling. Going through the challenges of life and feeling everything that was encompassed with that. Did it cause some occasional late-night crying sessions? Well…obviously but as humans we grow through what we go through. I pride myself on my vulnerability to others. It’s real and honest and, truth be told, that is something that is not always easy to find these days. Going through life with feelings is something that has changed my thinking completely and has made me find myself on an even deeper level.