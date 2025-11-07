This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I can’t. I mentally, right now, I can’t.

I have been so stressed these last few weeks, and it has been crazy. I have not felt this stressed in a really long time, but even then, I was able to get through it. Plus, it also felt like it only lasted a few days.

I understand that everyone is feeling really stressed, but holy crap. I have felt like I have been behind since the first week of classes. I have felt like it has been nonstop papers and nonstop assignments. You know the feeling when you finally feel like you are all caught up, and then you realize that you’re not? That is how I have been feeling for the past few weeks.

As I am writing this, I should actually be working on two papers that are due for the exact same class around the exact same time. Let me explain what else I have to do this week. I need to complete three papers, one direct examination, two cross examinations, fix/change an opening statement, do assignments for Italian, study for another exam for Italian, even though we literally just had one LAST WEEK, and I need to catch up on notes for another class.

Usually, I have found time to unwind and relax from all of my assignments and the chaos that is college. Usually, I would read or crochet to unwind from college, but I have not had a real, single minute for any of it. The crochet event that Ella and Maddy did for one of their floor events helped (thanks, guys!), but since then, I have had zero time for anything. My day is basically wake up, call mom, go to breakfast, go to class, go to another class, do homework, go to another class, get food, do more homework while crashing out, go to another class, and either go to a club meeting or do more homework. There are other days where it is only one class and then volunteering work for about four-ish hours (I love it though. I love the volunteer work I do.) But I literally have no time to do anything for myself anymore.

Mentally, I am tired. All I want to do is curl up in bed and forget about all of my assignments, but sadly, I can’t. If any of you guys have any suggestions for what I should do, I would love to hear them!