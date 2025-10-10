This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a human in progress… I am only 20 years old, and honestly, I know practically nothing (or at least it feels that way). If you had talked to me in high school, I would have told you my whole life plan and where I was going to be by the time I turned 23. Scratch that, if you had asked me last year, I would have shared my life plan. Now, if you ask me what I am going to do, you get crickets (I do not even know what I am going to do tomorrow).

I may act like I know everything (or at least joke about it), but I am going to be so, so, so honest. I have so many things that I am still learning (whether it is about myself or how to just function).

At 20, you are in this awkward stage that you never realized until you turn 20. You’re no longer a teen (you do not even have that ending to your age), but you’re still not an adult (but I will pull the card that I am). I was supposed to graduate this year. I was supposed to be a senior and enter the so-called real world at the end of this spring semester, but that is not happening anymore.

I am adding more to being an undergrad, and I am going to take more classes; that was my own choice. It is for the better, and I am not going to be behind my plan too much (since I was graduating early), but it shifted my whole perspective on my future. You are probably thinking: what do you mean? It is only a year, and you get to stay in college and live your fun little life a little longer, but sadly, it’s not really like that. I am excited to be out in the real world.

I do not party. I hang out with the same five people (and when I am not doing that, I am in bed watching TV with my pet cat Cosmo, or I am with my family, or I am babysitting). I do not go to functions normally, and this is the first official club I have joined in college.

I have been focusing on all my classes, and that is all I have been interested in for the most part. I am a creature of habit, and I do not like the risk of popping my little bubble of comfort and pretty much solitude. Although I have realized that maybe it is time to step out of my comfort zone (just a little, though, no need to go too crazy here). This is only one of the areas I want to work on, though, after all, we are all still learning, right?

So here are a few more things that I am still learning as a 23-year-old, semi-antisocial, bubbly (so I am told), and anxious college student… It is okay to step away and focus on yourself. You have made mistakes (and you’re probably going to make hundreds more because you are human), so forgive yourself and grow; what is meant for you will happen (do not worry too much), how to spend money wisely (sadly I love online shopping), and more.

In conclusion, (I am bringing out the writing skills) I am still a work in progress but, I still love every quirk about myself, and I am still learning. I also want to say I hope I never stop learning.