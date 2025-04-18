The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I chose St. Bonaventure University during my college, I did not think about how this school had an added-on break. Most schools, especially state schools, do not give a break during Easter week. This means that from the time they return from spring break till the end of the year, those students will remain at college without another break. However, this is not the case for the school I attend. The way our university works is we get a break that starts on the Thursday before Good Friday and goes until the Monday after Easter. Although it is only about 4-5 days long, it still is a break. This is something that last year did not have a major effect on me but this year it is a completely different story.

This semester is the busiest semester I have taken in college so far. I am currently taking 18 credits and a lab. This means that I have a very busy schedule constantly. Finding time to have a social life outside of my classes has been difficult for me this semester. I have not had long periods to spend with the people I love. Although this has been tough, I had to take a bigger load this semester. This is where Easter Break comes in.

I took it into my own hands over the past week to get a majority of my work for this week done before I leave. As I am writing this, I am an hour away from leaving for home and I have a majority of my work done. This means that for the next 4-5 days I can focus on getting caught up with the people I love. Whether it is replying to a past text message that I have not had time to answer (I am the worst texter in the entire world). Or scheduling a dinner with my family on one of the nights. Either way, I will be focusing this time on the people who am I surrounded by in my life.

This is something that I would not have the time to experience unless I went to a school that gave me this break for a few days. It gives me a chance to take a step back and take a breath finally. I am so grateful that I go to a religious university where this is my reality. Because although if I had to remain at school for 2 and a half-ish months after spring break, I would do it. But having this allows me to be more content and happier coming back to school in a little less than a week. And for that, I am truly blessed.