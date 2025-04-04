The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I go through phases where I wake up late, don’t want to go to class, and don’t feel like cooking or doing anything.

This is normal, and it’s a part of being a college student living far away from home.

I realize that I’m an adult with responsibilities and there are things that need to get done to satisfy myself.

If I get behind for one day, then I’m behind the next day, and then the next.

When the tasks and work build up, it becomes impossible to get back on track.

At the start of 2025, I set strict goals for myself and what I wanted out of the year.

Even though it’s still early in the year, I’ve gotten into a habit of doing a lot of these tasks.

So this is what a day in my life tends to look like:

I wake up by 7:30-7:45 a.m.

I get myself ready, crack open a Celsius, and my roommate and I head to the gym.

I got lucky this semester, so my earliest class of the week is at 10 a.m.

We come back by 9 a.m. and both have time to shower and get ourselves ready for class.

Again, we BOTH got lucky because our classes start at the same time every day.

I go to my classes and make myself some lunch.

I can’t lie, I LOVE a good frozen meal or fast food sometimes, but I also love cooking.

I’ve found many quick and delicious meals that I can prepare easily between classes, so I force myself to cook instead of ordering out.

This semester, I’m in a computer science and chemistry lab, so my school schedule is very busy, but I find ways to manage.

When I need to get a lot of work done, I do what every college student does and go to the library for a while.

Of course, I have to listen to my classical music playlist to lock in and get my work finished, so I do just that.

I won’t lie, it’s very difficult to bring myself to actually go to the library when I can just do work at home, but when I feel like I need that push, I’ll invite a friend with me, and we conquer together.

It works every time.

If I don’t have a club meeting that evening, I come home and cook myself some dinner (or go to Chipotle if anyone even mentions the idea of it).

After finishing up some more homework and studying, I have time to unwind, watch a show, or play the sorting game on my phone.

Before I fall asleep, I ALWAYS set a timer on my TV, so it shuts off after an hour and I put on my relaxing sleep music.

If you don’t fall asleep to the sound of an ocean breeze every night, I definitely recommend it because it is an absolute game-changer.

Then, I repeat the cycle the next day.

Obviously, every day is different and things come up, but this is the general template of how my day goes.

Creating a schedule for myself every day outside of my class schedule gives me more set tasks, which motivates me to get more done.

It’s hard to discipline yourself, but getting into little healthy habits can change the way you live your entire life.