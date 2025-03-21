The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My freshman year I struggled to feel at home here at school. At the start, my dorm room was empty. I had no decorations, no pictures, nothing. As the school year went on, I started adding some pictures of my friends and family back home. However, I still didn’t feel at home.

I got homesick all the time. It got to the point where I was going home every weekend I could. I couldn’t wait for the end of the year. I felt as though I couldn’t find “my people”.

That was until this year. I moved into my building and knew that I needed to change something. I needed to get out more, meet new people, and really enjoy my time here at school.

With that being said, I started off by making my room feel at home. I made it nice and cozy by adding wall decorations and even bringing my pillow of my dog here to school. I brought a futon with me for my friends to sit on when they come and visit, or even to sleep on.

I printed off pictures of my family and put them in frames to put up on my walls.

I have LED lights to change the vibe in my room to whatever my friends and I are feeling.

This year I met some of my best friends and became even closer to some of my friends from last year.

They’ve reassured me that they will always be here for me and encourage me to stay at school as much as possible.

When it comes to next year’s housing, my friends and I are hoping to get a house here on campus, therefore we can make it our own. That way we can be with each other and make even more unforgettable memories.

We have a plan to bring lots of pictures of our families, bring my futon for our extra friends to come and hangout, a big tv to have movies nights, and of course to play the Wii and “Just Dance”.

However, with that being said, in the house, we will still have our own separate rooms to go to, so we have our own space.

As I said earlier, I really struggled my freshman year with feeling at home here. But as this year has gone on my best friends have made it known that I am wanted here and that they will help me through whatever they can.

I am so much happier here in my second year, and I can’t wait to see what my future here at St. Bonaventure University has in store for me.