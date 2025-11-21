Hey! What’re You Listening To? Part Six

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The semester is wrapping up, so I thought it would be the perfect time to do another one of these. I also have had such bad writer’s block and am stressed with all the assignments that seem to be piling up. Hopefully, this is a fun read for you and will give you a look into what I have been listening to recently.