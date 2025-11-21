Hey! What’re You Listening To? Part Six

The semester is wrapping up, so I thought it would be the perfect time to do another one of these. I also have had such bad writer’s block and am stressed with all the assignments that seem to be piling up. Hopefully, this is a fun read for you and will give you a look into what I have been listening to recently.
- Planet Her by Doja Cat
-
I have been listening to this album so much recently. The whole point of the album is supposed to be that it is empowering, and I definitely need that with how stressed I am. The songs are so catchy and perfect to listen to while getting ready or while walking to class. My favorite songs are “Need to Know” and “Ain’t Shit”.
- The Kid LAROI
-
The Kid LAROI has been one of my new favorite artists. I would always hear his stuff, but then didn’t really get into it until this semester. He has amazing lyrics and songs for every mood. What song is my favorite really depends on the day or my mood, but my favorites are “WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO?”, “GIRLS”, “A PERFECT WORLD”, and “SHE DON’T NEED TO KNOW”.
- Jessie Murph
-
Now, a lot of people hate on her and her music, but to be honest, I enjoy some of it. Her music is not for everyone, but that’s okay. Personally, I like a lot of her older music. My favorite songs of hers right now are “I Hope It Hurts”, “Heroin”, “Sip”, and “High Road”.
- “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House
-
Whenever I’m in my friend’s car, we use DJ on Spotify. This song always seems to come on in the car and has now become one of my favorites. It has a nice nostalgic feel to it, which I love.
- “If I Go, I’m Goin” by Gregory Alan Isakov
-
I just recently discovered this song through Spotify. I had played one specific song, and it came up in my recommendations to listen to. I heard it and instantly fell in love with it. I also had to put it into one of my favorite playlists, which is 9 and a half hours of just sad music.
- Sombr
-
I know a lot of people think he is basic, but I love his music. He really relates to people around my age, and that’s what I love about his music. I know I have mentioned him in a different article, but what I said then still stands now.