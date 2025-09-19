Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Lana Del Rey performing on stage
Lana Del Rey performing on stage
Photo by Justin Higuchi distributed under a CC BY 2.0 license
SBU | Culture > Entertainment

Hey! What’re You Listening To? Part Five: Back To School Edition

Celeste Robbins Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy back to school! We’ve been back on campus for a few weeks now, and my listening habits have definitely changed.

When I was deciding to write this week, I was debating whether to write about my songs of the summer or write about what I’ve recently been listening to. I decided to write about what I’ve been listening to while at school because there is some overlap with what I listened to over the summer. My walks to class are much longer now, so that means more music to listen to on the way to class.

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” by Lana Del Rey

Recently, I’ve been getting into Lana Del Rey’s music, but specifically this song. I love her vocals and the story of the song. This song is either the first or the third song I play on my walk to class. I’ve also been listening to her whole album of the same name, as the songs are all equally amazing, but this one has been my favorite.

“Back to Friends” and “12 to 12” by Sombr

Call me basic all you want, but his music is so good. These are usually the first two songs I listen to on my walk to class. One of my friends, Satya, recommended “12 to 12” to me, and now it’s one of the top few songs I listen to. I can’t listen to either of them without wanting to sing along. Listen to these two songs right now and tell me they don’t invoke a feeling of longing and despair.

“Gives You Hell” by The ALl-American Rejects

The All-American Rejects were all over my TikTok this summer. They were hosting shows in random places such as bowling alleys and backyards. Sounds pretty early 2000s and punk to me. I wish I could have seen them live during this, but unfortunately, I didn’t get to. They will be opening for the Jonas Brothers on their upcoming tour, but I’m not the biggest Jonas Brothers fan, so it wouldn’t be that worth it.

Zara Larsson

Literally my new obsession. I saw her open for Tate McRae on my birthday (more on that next week). My mind was blown, and my jaw dropped. She was actually amazing, and seeing her live made me fall in love with her and her music. I listen to her music and get transported into a happy mindset, and just want to start singing and dancing.

“Dress” by Taylor Swift

If you’ve watched the finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty you’ll know why I included this. #TeamConrad

Celeste Robbins is third-year member and co-chair of Events and Sisterhood at the Her Campus chapter at St. Bonaventure University. She plans to write about relationships, pop culture, music, lifestyle, and sports. Besides Her Campus, Celeste is part of the SBU Dance Team and is vice-president of College Democrats. She also works in the school's center for the arts. Throughout middle school, high school, and college Celeste has volunteered at local animal shelters, soup kitchens and for Special Olympics of Connecticut. She is currently a third-year student who is majoring in Media Studies. In her free time, Celeste enjoys spending time with friends, drinking coffee, crafting, listening to music, dancing, and watching football. Her favorite musicians are Taylor Swift, Tate McRae, Chappell Roan, Harry Styles, Zach Bryan, Noah Kahan, and Tyler Childers. She is also an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.