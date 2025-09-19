Hey! What’re You Listening To? Part Five: Back To School Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy back to school! We’ve been back on campus for a few weeks now, and my listening habits have definitely changed.

When I was deciding to write this week, I was debating whether to write about my songs of the summer or write about what I’ve recently been listening to. I decided to write about what I’ve been listening to while at school because there is some overlap with what I listened to over the summer. My walks to class are much longer now, so that means more music to listen to on the way to class.