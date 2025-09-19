Hey! What’re You Listening To? Part Five: Back To School Edition

Happy back to school! We’ve been back on campus for a few weeks now, and my listening habits have definitely changed.
When I was deciding to write this week, I was debating whether to write about my songs of the summer or write about what I’ve recently been listening to. I decided to write about what I’ve been listening to while at school because there is some overlap with what I listened to over the summer. My walks to class are much longer now, so that means more music to listen to on the way to class.
- “Norman F***ing Rockwell” by Lana Del Rey
Recently, I’ve been getting into Lana Del Rey’s music, but specifically this song. I love her vocals and the story of the song. This song is either the first or the third song I play on my walk to class. I’ve also been listening to her whole album of the same name, as the songs are all equally amazing, but this one has been my favorite.
- “Back to Friends” and “12 to 12” by Sombr
Call me basic all you want, but his music is so good. These are usually the first two songs I listen to on my walk to class. One of my friends, Satya, recommended “12 to 12” to me, and now it’s one of the top few songs I listen to. I can’t listen to either of them without wanting to sing along. Listen to these two songs right now and tell me they don’t invoke a feeling of longing and despair.
- “Gives You Hell” by The ALl-American Rejects
The All-American Rejects were all over my TikTok this summer. They were hosting shows in random places such as bowling alleys and backyards. Sounds pretty early 2000s and punk to me. I wish I could have seen them live during this, but unfortunately, I didn’t get to. They will be opening for the Jonas Brothers on their upcoming tour, but I’m not the biggest Jonas Brothers fan, so it wouldn’t be that worth it.
- Zara Larsson
Literally my new obsession. I saw her open for Tate McRae on my birthday (more on that next week). My mind was blown, and my jaw dropped. She was actually amazing, and seeing her live made me fall in love with her and her music. I listen to her music and get transported into a happy mindset, and just want to start singing and dancing.
- “Dress” by Taylor Swift
If you’ve watched the finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty you’ll know why I included this. #TeamConrad