This week, I had a good day. That might sound odd to tell you guys, but let me explain.

I’ve been in a tough season. My mental health has been suffering and it feels like I have been just getting through my days. Which is not a bad thing, I’m here writing this article, so to me I have been doing everything I need to do.

But on Monday, I had a good day. A really good day.

It was not perfect. Things went wrong, and it wasn’t my most productive day of the semester, but it was good.

I think sometimes we get too wrapped up in the idea of a perfect day. We start out in the morning telling ourselves that nothing will go wrong today, but that’s where we make our first mistake.

We have to accept that there is no such thing as a perfect day. For example, on Monday I was on my period. There is no way I could have had a “perfect” day when I’m on my period. That’s a fact. But I didn’t let it ruin my day or my mood.

Allow me to tell you about my good day.

Monday I woke up with a case of whatever is the opposite of the “Mondays”.

I had a spring in my step and was humming a tune all day long.

This was the first day I felt totally better after a weeklong, particularly brutal cold. It was a good hair day. I had a great breakfast of a cinnamon crunch bagel from Panera and cream cheese (free from a gift card).

On the drive back to campus from Buffalo, every song that came on my playlist hit just right. The sun was shinning beautifully on the icy snow, but the roads were clear. I had stopped for Starbucks before I left (I used a gift card, so it was free). My gas tank was full (also free from a gift card).

When I got back to Bonas, I found a close parking spot and admired how pretty campus looks covered in snow.

In my dorm, I got ready for class, put on a cute outfit, did my makeup, and sprayed my favorite perfume. I wore my new favorite shoes (that matched my shift perfectly) and strutted to class.

Class was great! I submitted a really good assignment and I am even a bit ahead on work for next week.

And the best thing about this class is seeing my friend Jess. Jess and I haven’t had too much time to talk to each other this semester, but today we had time to catch up.

On the walk back to my dorm from class, Jess and I chatted away about our good days and laughed and bonded, and it was good.

That night, the Her Campus meeting was a way to catch up with Ella and Morgan. I went back to my room and fell asleep to a good movie.

I write about my good day not to brag but to remind everyone (especially myself) that good days exist. Not every day will be gloomy and cold and… depressing.

We have to look towards every day not for it to be perfect but for it to be good.

I look back on this day and know that good days exist, and that’s why we live. To get these not perfect but good days that make everything in life make sense.

I hope you have a good day.