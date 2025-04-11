The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last weekend, I celebrated Halfway Day with my class, the class of 2027. Halfway Day is an event at St. Bonaventure University where the current sophomore class gets pinned by someone who has helped them through the first half of their college career. There is also a small speech given by the class advisor and class president.

When I first heard about it, I didn’t really want to go. It also would interfere with when dance was. After talking to a few of my friends, I was convinced to go. However, I had no clue who was going to pin me. A lot of students have their parents pin them, but my parents couldn’t make the 7-hour trip for an event that lasted an hour. My best friend, who was also attending the event, offered to pin me.

It’s a bit crazy to me that I’m halfway through college. It feels like just yesterday that I was with my mom shopping for dorm decorations and then moving into my room and meeting so many new faces. I had so many new experiences, and it was scary. However, I’m grateful for the experiences I have had so far because they have shaped me.

I made many friends while at college. Even though I may not be friends with all of them anymore, I’m still grateful for them and the lessons they taught me. I believe that everyone comes into your life for a reason, and this has been very true while at college. I’m also grateful to have an amazing best friend Alyssa who has been there through so much. One of the biggest lessons that I’m glad I learned is that not everyone is going to like you, and that’s okay. You just need to find true friends who stick around no matter what.

Besides friends changing, my major also changed. When I first came to college, I was a cybersecurity major. I really enjoyed it, but my brain could not comprehend the concepts taught no matter what I tried. After a lot of thinking, I decided to change my major to media studies. I’m so glad that I changed my major, and I’m much more confident in myself and my classes.

It is terrifying that I only have two years left of college. A lot of my friends will be graduating before I do, so unfortunately, they won’t be with me for the rest of my time at college. I’m also very grateful for everything that has happened throughout these two years. I can’t wait to make more memories and meet more people in my next two years at Bonaventure.