This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

I’ve used to consider myself a shy person. Growing up, I didn’t usually speak unless I was spoken to. I didn’t think anyone wanted to hear what I had to say, so I stayed quiet most of the time. I was always very observant, taking in the world around me, yet too scared to share what I learned. As time went on, I grew less scared. I began opening up and sharing my thoughts and feelings with the world around me.

I learned that I had a unique perspective and that there’s no point in keeping it outside. The older I got, the more open I became. I stopped just observing and started expressing, letting people know how I think and feel. Once I opened up, I gained communication skills and learned how to use the power of words. If you ask my mom, she’d likely say she’s proud of me for finally growing up. I’m proud of myself too. Although I do agree that I’ve grown up over the years, I feel almost as though I’ve grown out instead.

Through each chapter of my life, I’ve grown outwards. I’ve expanded my circle, made new connections, tried new things, and went through experiences that I never would have if I stayed quiet. By learning how to express myself, I’ve broken the barriers that I previously set for myself. Meeting new people and learning about their experiences allowed me to open up to what the world has to offer.

As I grew older, I opened up. I shared my perspective with strangers, building connections with those around me. I’ve allowed myself to make new connections and build upon old ones. With each new year of my life comes new friendships, lessons, and experiences. I believe in order to truly grow up, you have to grow out.

To truly grow as a person, I needed to learn how to open myself to the world around me. Although it may be scary, to make a true impact on the world, you need to broaden your horizons and spread your knowledge and perspective to the world around you. Every day I aim to take in the world around me and give back to it.

Limiting yourself to focusing on individual growth isn’t going to get you anywhere without learning from and sharing knowledge with the world around you. The more you open up, the more you grow. Don’t limit yourself to just growing up.