Everyone has ups and downs with their mental health, regardless of whether they are willing to admit it or not. I think part of the reason people refrain from admitting it is because they don’t see the point; it seems like they lost control, and an end to their troubles doesn’t seem to be in sight.

I understand what it’s like to feel trapped in a downward spiral, but I have also come to understand that I have so much more control over my mind than I ever imagined.

Give yourself a reason: four words from Noah Kahn’s “Call Your Mom,” the very phrase that changed the way I viewed life, and the first thing I wanted tattooed on my body.

My tattoo is so much more than ink drawn onto my skin, or a reminder to keep on going. It’s a time capsule, encapsulating each precious moment, every relationship, and each and every version of myself. Throughout time, while I continue to grow, experience, laugh, and so much more, I get to carry this evolving time capsule with me. It gives me a look into my life’s most precious moments, which fills me with drive, encouragement, and hope while gaining more meaning as each day goes by.

Some of my amazing and incredible reasons ;)

I’ve been blessed enough to call the most inspiring woman I’ve ever met mom. In every moment life has given me, my mom’s been there, providing unconditional love and support, showing me how to adopt resilience, and modeling just what a strong and independent woman is. I am forever grateful to have such an incredible woman be the one who shows me how to navigate life, and so thankful for each memory we have made so far.

My tattoo was written in my mom’s handwriting; she is the one who fires the drive, shouts encouragement, and shows me that there is always hope. Seeing her writing each and every day never fails to put a smile on my face.

I have so much love for the girls who helped build the person I am today, the ones back home who I got ever so lucky enough to share girlhood with.

My beautiful and amazing best friend I met freshman year of college, was the girl I never knew I needed.

The incredible girl I met just this year, who I instantly became best friends with, and I now could never imagine life without.

Outdoor runs just when the sun’s setting, when the coffee shop gets your order perfect, the feeling of getting your hair freshly done, the color pink, and my favorite perfume.

I never stop finding new reasons to smile, finding just one always opens a door to so many others. The phrase give yourself a reason is forever so important to me, instilling the power in me to pick myself up, again and again, just by finding light in even the smallest aspects of life.