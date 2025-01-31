The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By now, it’s been a little over a week since I hopped on the flight to Syracuse, NY and drove down to my home away from home at St. Bonaventure University to start my second semester of my freshman year.

I won’t lie to you, making the transition from a month away from all academic responsibilities to the demand of everything all at once is giving students a nice case of academic whiplash (especially me).

It also didn’t quite help my case that I started my semester off with a two-to-three-day battle with food poisoning, but nevertheless, we continue on.

But while adjusting back into a routine is difficult, here are some ideas of things to do to help make it easier.

1. Using a Planner

I know planners don’t work for everyone, but for someone like me whose mind moves at the speed of light, writing things down either in my notes app or in a planner not only soothes my anxiety but also helps me stay on top of my work.

I like to spend around 45 minutes to an hour listening to music and planning out my schedule for the day. I’ll then start looking at my schedule for the rest of the week to see what days I can take things easier and relax.

After that, I’ll take some time to go through all my classes to look for important deadlines and dates to keep in mind. If I use my notes app, I like to use fun code names and emojis for the things I need to get done too.

It sounds like a lot of work, but when listening to music and sitting in my comfy dorm bed at night, it actually feels very relaxing and like I’m actually getting work done.

2. Finding Little Rewards

Call me an addict, but most of the time coffee and tea are the motivation I need to get out of bed. I’ve found that little rewards throughout the day can really help my productivity and motivate me to get going with the day.

If I need to spend a ton of time getting work done, I’ll head to a comfy spot in the library and treat myself to my favorite coffee while I’m there. If I have a really long day ahead of me, I’ll try to get all my work done by 7 or 8 p.m. and spend the rest of the night talking to my roommate or watching “Criminal Minds”.

When I find little things like that to look forward to throughout the day, it makes work and assignments feel so much lighter and easier to do rather than feeling like a punishment.

3. Detaching from My Phone

People always say “It’s that damn phone of yours” when talking about productivity and distractions, and while there are exceptions, a lot of the time it is. Personally, I have found that when I am around my phone, it is next to impossible to get anything done.

Something that I’ve found for me is getting the majority of my work done either in a lounge next to a pretty window or the basement section of the library with my phone and air pods locked away in my dorm.

Usually, I’ll go to the library after my classes end, and I’ll take my headphones with me so I can listen to music. I’ll give myself a three-hour time limit to stay there and try to get as much done as possible and be done by dinner time to maximize my work time and free up my evening.

Not all of these tips are going to work for everyone, and if you’ve got your schedule and study habits down to a T, then good for you and ignore my article. But if you’re struggling like me, I hope this helps at least a little bit.