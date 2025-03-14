The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy International Women’s History Month! You are strong, capable, and unstoppable. Your voice matters—use it with confidence. Embrace your power and inspire others to do the same. You deserve success, love, and happiness. You are bold, brilliant, and beautiful, inside and out. Define your own path and walk it with pride. Be fearless in the pursuit of your dreams. Honor the women who paved the way before you, for you are the result of generations of strength and resilience.

In February 2025, Abby Powledge released a song titled “Generations in the Making.” This pick-me-up song is inspirational and serves as a powerful reminder of who we are and where we come from. I’ve been listening to it non-stop for the past week, playing it every chance I get. Personally, I needed some serious motivation this week to get up out of bed, and this song has been incredibly impactful for me. The first time I truly focused on the lyrics, I even cried a little. The words are raw, and I believe everyone can relate to the chorus—especially as a girl in college.

We all have days or even weeks when we feel blah – experiencing too much and yet nothing all at the same time. It can feel overwhelming, as if the whole world is resting on our shoulders. Despite this, we pick ourselves up and keep moving forward. We strut with our heads held high and our crowns straightened because we are women. We are powerful and beautiful, but we are not perfect or magical, and no one should expect us to be—least of all, we shouldn’t expect that from ourselves.

We need to love who we are at all stages in life. I won’t sugarcoat it, though; loving ourselves is hard, but always remember:

“That I’m a reincarnate of my mother’s beauty

And every other woman come before me

If my parents and grandparents were adored

Then somebody has loved my face before

I’ll trace my imperfections in the mirror

Forgetting the sole reason why I’m here

And if all my features took centuries of shaping

Then I was generations in the making”

Everything you perceive as perfect or imperfect has been cherished by someone else. Your unique eyes that sparkle with personality, the charming freckles that add character to your skin, the contours of your stomach and thighs that tell your story, as well as your expressive lips, striking hair, and distinctive nose; all of these features contribute to your individuality and beauty in ways that resonate with others. Embrace the qualities that make you who you are, for they are the very traits that others may have admired long before you.

As we celebrate International Women’s History Month, let this serve as a reminder that you are a masterpiece shaped by the strength, resilience, and love of generations before you. You are not just one story; you are the continuation of many. Through every challenge and triumph, you carry the legacy of those who paved the way for you, and by doing so, you inspire those who will follow. So stand tall, embrace your journey, and never forget that you are powerful, worthy, and enough—just as you are. Keep shining, keep striving, and keep being unapologetically yourself.