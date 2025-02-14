From Setback to Success: Turning Failure into a Stepping Stone

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For as long as I can remember, school has been my dwelling place. I learned this at a young age, and thankfully, it has stuck with me until now and in counting. Academic validation is something I feed off of, and I’m sure many others do as well. The rewarding feeling of receiving an A on an exam, or being able to flawlessly answer comprehension questions is something that cannot be fulfilled materialistically. Because of my infatuation with school, it is my life goal to reciprocate that to others through my dedication in my career path of becoming a future educator.

Beginning in highschool, it was unfortunate the circumstances my class had to face. We started high school in what seemed like a never-ending pandemic. All of our content was modified, and we didn’t get to receive that full transition from online to in person, as they made us do both. With all honesty, it was an amazing year and I absolutely thrived. I made so many friends, kept up my good grades, as well as becoming more involved in any extracurriculars available after being on lockdown for so long. Truly, I saw a bright path moving forward in highschool.

Furthermore, when the term “sophomore slump” is used, it is employed precisely. To say my sophomore year was challenging, would be a complete understatement. It all began with my beautiful mother, whose challenge became my own. At just fifteen, I became a full time caretaker for my mother after her unfortunate accident leaving her disabled. Truly, this took a large toll on me, causing many setbacks. I started to miss school, fail my tests, and overall spiral into someone I never thought I could become. Losing all of my motivation was without a doubt something I never deemed as possible; however, it is something very real that I had to face as well as overcome with time.

Following these events, it was the summer going into my junior year. I had just failed my sophomore year, and was unsure how I would ever make a comeback. I decided to attend a football game the week before starting school, and it inevitably changed my life. I met my now boyfriend, and for the first time in my life I felt purpose. Not just for myself, but for everything that should have had meaning before. He brought life back into my soul when I had no hope, which eventually pushed me to long term success. I ended up passing both my sophomore and junior year in the span of two semesters, as well as involving myself in sports, community service, academics and many more activities. This was the year of my life, despite what had happened in the past as well as the current things in my life. This year, I applied and was accepted to my DREAM school (SBU), and I will never forget how hard I fought to get there.

Regarding the remainder of my time in highschool, I would say it was flawless and unforgettable. Because of those challenges I faced, I ended up where I am today and there is not one thing I would change. Educating the future of society is something I wake up and put my heart and soul into working towards. If I could give any advice to someone who feels like they are failing, I would tell them although it seems like you are in this alone, the outcome will be worth it. There is always something or someone waiting to plug the lamp in for you; however, patience is key. All good things are worth waiting for, and with that time they will come.