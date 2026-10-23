From Eye Patches to $120 Sweatshirts: Everything Currently Living Rent-Free in My Cart

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I think it’s time to admit my red flag: I am way too easily influenced.

I look at my favorite content creators while mindlessly scrolling through TikTok and find myself filling my Amazon cart with things I never knew I needed. So, here’s a list of 4 things in my Amazon cart that I definitely don’t need

Perk Energy

Perk Energy is a low calorie, high protein, energy hot chocolate. I mean, what’s not to love about that? One of my favorite influencers drinks a mug every morning, and even recently paired with the brand to release her own ‘Sugar Cookie’ flavor. I am always down for a fun drink, and this really seems to be right up my alley. Even as I am writing this, I find myself hovering over the “Buy Now” icon on the Amazon app.

Performative Eye Patches

There seems to be somewhat of a running joke on TikTok about performative eye patches. If you haven’t seen this, content creators will wear under eye patches out and about purely for aesthetics. What I realized upon further research, though, is that some of them actually work. The goal is to brighten your under eyes, making you appear to be well rested all the time (even when you find yourself running on 3 hours of sleep). Before, I just wanted them because they were cute. Now, I want my under eyes to glow.

A PARKE mockneck

Ugh. These mocknecks are so cute. I have convinced and un convinced myself probably about 1,000 times to purchase one. I always draw the same conclusion, though: It’s ridiculous to spend $120 on a sweatshirt. While I think they are super cute, and I would love to fit in with the trend, I find myself thinking about the dozens of other things I could put that money towards. While it’s on my wishlist, I will probably never really buy it.

A Tote Bag

Is it socially acceptable for a 20-year-old to still exclusively carry a backpack? I look around my college campus and see that all my friends and classmates are carrying adorable tote bags. I have definitely spent my fair share of time looking at the internet trying to pick out a tote bag that best matches my personality. The only thing holding me back from making this purchase, though, is the shoulder pain that seems to come with every tote bag. My laptop alone is heavy, so I can’t imagine lugging around all my notebooks as well on just my shoulder. Until they create a magical tote bag that carries all my stuff like a breeze, I plan on sticking to my backpack.

At the end of the day, I would rather not think about the total my cart has seemed to rack up. Will I eventually hit “place order” on those eye patches late at night when I should be studying instead? Probably. Will I continue to carry a backpack for the sake of my spine? Most likely. For now, though, keeping these items in my cart is definitely saving my bank account. But, if you see me walking around campus next week with a mug of energy hot chocolate, just know Tik Tok won.