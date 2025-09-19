Freshman Year Guide: Things I Wish I Knew

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Going into sophomore year, there are a lot of things that I wish I had known as a freshman. Now as an RA, these are some lessons I will share with my residents to hopefully make their years smoother:
- The friends you meet in the first week may not be your forever friends: That’s okay. Some of your closest friendships might form after a few months or even years, maybe even some after college. Don’t stress that you need to meet your people first day, or if they don’t end up being your people.
- You might not be best friends with your roommate: TikTok makes it seem like roommates always turn into soulmates and best friends forever, but sometimes they will just be a person you share a space with, and that’s completely okay.
- It’s okay if your major doesn’t fit right away: You might change it once… or twice… or five times. College is the time to explore. Take classes outside of your comfort zone, join clubs, and try different paths until something feels right.
- Leave your room: New friends, clubs, and opportunities won’t come knocking at your dorm door. Put yourself out there—it’ll make the tough days easier when you have things to look forward to.
- Know where to find support: From tutoring to counseling to career services, our campus has so many resources. Don’t tune out when people introduce them – they’re lifesavers when you actually need them.
- E = E = E: Exercise = Endorphins = Excited (Happy): My personal motto. Moving your body, even just a short walk, can shift your mood in a huge way. Step away from the stress, take care of yourself, and let those endorphins do their thing.
- Don’t buy into every stereotype: Not everyone goes out five nights a week. Not everyone meets “the one” in college. Not everyone has a picture-perfect dorm. Your experience is your own and it doesn’t have to look like a movie.
- Don’t rush into doing everything your freshman year: It’s tempting to say yes to every event, club, and opportunity, but burnout is real. Pace yourself, you have four years to explore.
- Don’t be afraid to share how you feel: College can be overwhelming. Homesickness, stress, and loneliness are normal. Be open with your friends, RAs, or support systems. You’re not alone.
- Celebrate the small wins: Sometimes surviving the week, finishing a paper, or making it to class on time is enough. Be proud of the progress you make, even if it doesn’t seem huge.
- College isn’t a race, it’s a journey: Everyone moves at their own pace. Some people graduate early, others take an extra year, some jump right into grad school, and others take a break. Your path is valid, no matter how it looks.