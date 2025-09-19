Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
laptop, coffee, writing
laptop, coffee, writing
Photo by Thought Catalog from Unsplash
SBU | Life > Experiences

Freshman Year Guide: Things I Wish I Knew

Madeline Thornton Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Going into sophomore year, there are a lot of things that I wish I had known as a freshman. Now as an RA, these are some lessons I will share with my residents to hopefully make their years smoother:

  1. The friends you meet in the first week may not be your forever friends: That’s okay. Some of your closest friendships might form after a few months or even years, maybe even some after college. Don’t stress that you need to meet your people first day, or if they don’t end up being your people.
  2. You might not be best friends with your roommate: TikTok makes it seem like roommates always turn into soulmates and best friends forever, but sometimes they will just be a person you share a space with, and that’s completely okay.
  3. It’s okay if your major doesn’t fit right away: You might change it once… or twice… or five times. College is the time to explore. Take classes outside of your comfort zone, join clubs, and try different paths until something feels right.
  4. Leave your room: New friends, clubs, and opportunities won’t come knocking at your dorm door. Put yourself out there—it’ll make the tough days easier when you have things to look forward to.
  5. Know where to find support: From tutoring to counseling to career services, our campus has so many resources. Don’t tune out when people introduce them – they’re lifesavers when you actually need them.
  6. E = E = E: Exercise = Endorphins = Excited (Happy): My personal motto. Moving your body, even just a short walk, can shift your mood in a huge way. Step away from the stress, take care of yourself, and let those endorphins do their thing.
  7. Don’t buy into every stereotype: Not everyone goes out five nights a week. Not everyone meets “the one” in college. Not everyone has a picture-perfect dorm. Your experience is your own and it doesn’t have to look like a movie.
  8. Don’t rush into doing everything your freshman year: It’s tempting to say yes to every event, club, and opportunity, but burnout is real. Pace yourself, you have four years to explore.
  9. Don’t be afraid to share how you feel: College can be overwhelming. Homesickness, stress, and loneliness are normal. Be open with your friends, RAs, or support systems. You’re not alone.
  10. Celebrate the small wins: Sometimes surviving the week, finishing a paper, or making it to class on time is enough. Be proud of the progress you make, even if it doesn’t seem huge.
  11. College isn’t a race, it’s a journey: Everyone moves at their own pace. Some people graduate early, others take an extra year, some jump right into grad school, and others take a break. Your path is valid, no matter how it looks.
Madeline Thornton is the Big and Little Coordinater for the St. Bonaventure Her Campus Chapter. She writes pieces that focus on girlhood, campus life, reading and a multitude of other interests. These pieces will range from fun and lighthearted, to some more thought provoking and heart tugging. She hopes to grow the sisterhood bonds with the Big and Little Program as well as her creativity within her writing. Madeline is currently a sophomore Psychology major with a minor in Business Administration minor. Madeline not only spends a lot of time dedicated to Her Campus, but also around campus with being a Student Ambassador, working in St. Bonaventure’s Financial Aid office, a Resident Assistant, and being a part of multiple other clubs: Empower, Book Club, Psychology Club, Women in Business and ENACTUS. Away from her academics, Madeline spends her time reading, working out, and hanging out with her friends and family. She has two cats, Clara and Caliope. She loves anything that could be put into a romance genre, from books, movies and more! Lastly, she loves to grab a sweet treat, her favorite ice cream is Grasshopper Pie, it tastes better than the name, she promises! She works at an ice cream shop over the summer, so she will never say no to a sweet treat!