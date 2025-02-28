The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Traveling by yourself is empowering. Let me tell you why.

There aren’t many things that feel as good as when you accomplish something on your own.

One time when I was flying by myself, I had a 30-minute layover, and my connecting gate was a 20-minute walk away because it was at the end of the ever-so massive John F. Kennedy International Airport.

I made it in the knick of time.

I had to re-book a flight back to Rochester when Virginia was getting a snowstorm and my next-morning flight out of Richmond was canceled. I problem-solved with the help of others, but it was for a flight that I was going on by myself, so it still felt pretty scary.

All in all, these moments have made me a more confident independent traveler when I hop on a plane. You won’t always run into ideal situations, but there will always be people available to help you troubleshoot.

I flew by myself for the first time in August 2024. I had a direct flight to Washington D.C., so it was smooth sailing that first time.

On the way back I had that connecting flight in New York City, but both flights I had the seat next to me that was empty. Score! That doesn’t happen often, but I took what I could get.

I cried when my Mom dropped me off at the airport that August. If you’re a frequent air traveler, solo or not, there’s a chance you could be a bit more used to airports than me. I have only flown a handful of times in my life. I was confident enough to navigate the airport, but it did have me feeling heightened anxiety because I feared not knowing every answer or every location.

Once I got in and through security, I was able to settle down. I had a 7 p.m. flight and at this point it was about 5 p.m., so I treated myself to a turkey sub from Subway, got a crisp Diet Coke, and took a breather. It was lovely.

In addition, I also walked some laps around the Rochester airport to get some steps in and to soak in the feeling. Besides, I was traveling to see my boyfriend, so I had to get myself feeling excited again!

I walked a few different laps around that airport before I decided to head back to my gate.

I remember boarding that flight, and like I mentioned earlier, the seat next to me stayed empty. The flight attendants on that flight were awesome, and it was a quick flight that probably only lasted a little less than an hour and a half.

I get a bit anxious when flying so I always make sure to take my Dramamine in the case that my anxiety makes me feel sick. When in doubt, it does make me drowsy, so then I’ll try my best to fall asleep for a little bit.

I have always thought it would be cool to do a solo trip one day when I have the financial stability. Regardless, I’ll keep booking the solo domestic flights and enjoying the alone time!