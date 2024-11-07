The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With today’s current election, it doesn’t take rocket science to understand that the outcome has caused panic and frustration in many American citizens’ hearts. Where you stand in your political beliefs is your own personal business, but it’s important to consider the feelings of others and have the empathy to understand that while you might not feel affected by the outcome of the election, many individuals feel the complete opposite. It is incredibly important to not only check in on and take care of our brothers and sisters who are feeling a million different emotions right now but also take as many steps and precautions to protect your own mental health and peace.

Take a break from social media

We’ve always known social media highlights the extremes of events, and popular platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter can feel like war zones filled with polarizing opinions. For anyone, division, hatred, and hopelessness feel beyond exhausting and incredibly draining. It’s important to breathe and remember that we must not lose hope. Limit yourself to small doses of social media, or delete certain apps altogether, but do whatever you need to do to protect your own mental health. Your peace is the most important piece to prevent further spiraling and is especially critical in maintaining hope for a better future.

2. Find people to reach out to, and be someone others can reach out to

I’ve say it once and I’ll say it again: We are stronger together. Division only causes further isolation and harm to individuals. Do not be the reason someone feels unsafe or alone, especially during this time. Reach out to anyone you know who might be struggling during this time and open yourself up as a resource. Community and support are vital in this time, and a beautiful way to do this is by finding like-minded people. Refrain from using any language that would harm someone’s mental health or make them feel unsafe in any way. Division, hatred, and isolation drive downfall and create chaos rather than a future of peace and hope.

3. Find time to go outside and do stress-relieving hobbies to take care of yourself in the best ways for you

Distraction can be a really effective way to reduce creeping anxieties and ground yourself in the present when the chaos gets too much. For me, a comfort movie or show, listening to relaxing music, and going outside to take a walk in nature are what I use to calm myself and my worries. Whatever you know calms you or focuses your mind, whether it be an activity, meditation, prayer, or being with someone, be sure to use that to your advantage and do what you can to prioritize your own mental and physical health needs.

Most importantly, we must not give up or lose hope. We must have the courage to understand other’s feelings and recognize that everyone’s emotions are valid during this time, no matter what those feelings might be. We must remember that now more than ever, it is important to check in on your friends and family and take care of yourself. Together, we can help build a bright future filled with hope for every person living in this country, and help build a safer, inclusive, and welcoming world for everyone.