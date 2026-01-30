Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Filling the Gaps

AnnMarie Truesdell Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
Going home has to be one of the weirdest feelings.

I try to stay up to date with my friends and family, but it gets difficult with all our different schedules. I mean, it’s no one’s fault we don’t talk as much; we are all at different points in our lives, with different focuses and end goals.

This past break, when I went home, I discovered that my friend group, which used to be four of us, had turned into a 12-person group. This is something completely new to me, I’ve always been in smaller groups, even four people was a lot.

The people added to the group weren’t new faces either; I knew them all previously. It was actually pretty funny to us when we realized our paths were crossing again so many years later.

The problem with this wasn’t that we added new people, though; the problem was realizing how much I had missed out on while being away.

It was only one semester, and in those three to four months, so many things had changed when I was so obliviously unaware that they were changing. It was a hard reality to come to, but I think it was a well-needed reality check.

I have, like so many others, a love/hate relationship with the concept of change. And realizing that it was happening when I didn’t know, it only made the hate for it grow. I mean, I’m not mad about the changes that were made; I’m just mad at the fact that I was in the dark while it was going on.

That’s no one’s fault, though, not even my own. We are all living different lives now, and it’s hard to come to terms with that sometimes. Part of me likes to live in this little bubble and pretend nothing within my bubble will ever be different, but that’s not possible.

Things will always be changing, growing, advancing, no matter how hard I may try to stop it. My bubble was burst years ago, and I’ve tried acting like it wasn’t, but that needs to stop. Now I need to learn to accept it and keep moving forward, no matter how hard that may be or how much time it may take.

Time is a killer, and while I can’t pause it like a TV show, I can move with it. That’s what we are all doing, moving with the time that we have.

Jumping back into a timeline I wasn’t a part of for that long is hard to do, and as much as I want to fill in the gaps, I know they will never fully be closed. Learning to live with the gaps is a part of adulthood, and I guess I’m still scared of growing up.

AnnMarie Truesdell

SBU '27

AnnMarie Truesdell is the Events and Sisterhood Co-chair for Her Campus at St. Bonaventure University. She is from Southern Maryland and excited about her second year in Her Campus. AnnMarie intends on writing about many things including books, self-care, travel, and more.

AnnMarie is a sophomore at St. Bonaventure, majoring in Literary Publishing and Editing and minoring in Philosophy of Law and Politics. Her Campus is the first club AnnMarie joined at SBU but it gave her the courage to join many more. She is now also the treasurer for the book club and an editor for the Laurel. On top of that she is in the Honors Program at SBU and Phi Eta Sigma. Ever since she was young AnnMarie has always enjoyed writing and believes Her Campus is a great way to improve and learn from the sisterhood that comes with the organization.

Outside of her academics AnnMarie enjoys sports, reading, photography, and being with the people she loves. Her favorite thing to do is sing her favorite songs with her best friend. Along with read her favorite book The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue and watch her comfort movies, Harry Potter, Twilight, and The Hunger Games.