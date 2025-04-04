Embracing The Bloom

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finally! Spring is here.

Although in Western New York it currently may not feel like it, it sure is here.

Spring is a wonderful season bringing us warmer weather (sometimes), new flowers, and new mindsets.

This spring I feel like I have been so filled with homework and other commitments that I really don’t have much time to truly enjoy the season. As I write this, I am brainstorming different ways to enjoy this season more.

Although spring can feel short, there are multiple ways to embrace the season and actually enjoy it before summer begins.

Spring Cleaning

Spring cleaning is such a classic, but I personally love it. Spring is a time when all of the snow melts and everything is coming to an end just to start a new beginning. The best way to start spring is to clean. Now, this can be cleaning your dorm, cleaning your house, cleaning out your closet, cleaning your car, or even doing a digital cleanse by sorting through your camera roll. Spending this time to clean and organize can help refresh your space and your mind to prepare you for what is next.

Create a New Playlist

Music surrounds us all the time. Whether you’re playing it in your car, listening through your AirPods, or hearing it in your local Walmart. Music can bring people many different feelings and emotions. For me, I know that music brings me joy. Creating a playlist with some of my favorite upbeat songs can really make a difference in my everyday life.

Go On a Nature Walk

Ahh nature! One of the best parts of spring. Spring surrounds us with new and beautiful parts of nature, so we might as well enjoy it. Doing something as simple as going on a walk can be so fulfilling. I encourage you to take 30 minutes out of your day and just go for a walk. During this walk really focus on being present instead of looking in your phone the whole time or blasting music in your ears. Just take the time to be present in the world surrounding you!

Sunday Reset

Thank you Rhegan 777! I can’t take the credit because she is the one who inspires me to actually try competing in a Sunday reset. Sunday resets are something so simple to add to your weekly routine but can make a big difference. This reset can include cleaning around your house, doing your laundry, making your bed, and including some self-care such as an everything shower or a face mask. I have done these a few times more so when I am home rather than living at college but I do notice the difference it makes. After a Sunday reset, I feel well… reset. By the time Monday morning comes I have a more positive outlook and mindset for the week to come.

Enjoy a Meal Outside

Last but not least is enjoying a meal outside. This can be any meal whether you made it yourself or not. Once you have your food if the weather permits, you should eat it outside. This can surround you with nature and hopeful, warm weather and honestly, it makes the experience better. Personally, in the spring and summer, I eat outside whenever it is nice out and I wouldn’t change it! Even if I am going to a restaurant or picking up fast food usually these places have some sort of outside seating arrangement you can ask to be seated at. I have also seen many fast-food restaurants including more benches and tables out front so that way you can take your food and sit and enjoy the weather without being cooped up inside all the time.