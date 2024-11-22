Easy (and Mindless) Activities to do when Stressed

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I know that as a college student, I always find myself stressed out about school, clubs, studying, and much more.

Once it gets closer to the end of the semester, it feels like you’re living in a never-ending cycle everyday and nothing changes.

Most of the time, I just sit on the rug in my room trying to figure out what to do and how to manage my time while still being able to focus on my number one priority: me and my mental health.

I’ve realized over time that it’s okay to take breaks from schoolwork to do fun, but still productive activities.

write in a planner

I treat my school planner like it’s my child. This one isn’t really a fun activity, but I feel like when my planner is completely organized and filled out, it motivates and helps me to get tasks done.

I tell the students that I tutor in high schools that using a planner is so important and should become an everyday habit.

Every Sunday, I usually do this by writing every single thing I could think of doing that week.

My planner usually always looks like this, but with a bunch of added things along the way when things switch up in a week:

Monday: Grocery shop after class and Her Campus meeting @7 pm

Tuesday: (no specific activity usually)

Wednesday: Tutoring @1-2 pm and Dance @7-8 pm

Thursday: Dance @6-8 pm and HC article due @11 pm

Friday: ADED Week Lab due, Discrete Math HW due, and Quiz in Calc

Saturday: catch up on work or studying for the next week

Sunday: Italian SuperSite due, work on assignments and staying for the next week, and Group (dance) @7-8 pm

With other assignments and exams/quizzed added in there, my planner for each week looks pretty full (stressful, I know).

But seeing all of these things to do with a little box next to them just pushes me to get it done because my favorite thing about using my planner is when I actually finish specific tasks and get to check them off.

It’s really the best, most motivating feeling!

crocheting

I’ve been into crocheting for years since my mom was always into it and I’ve loved it ever since.

Over the years, I’ve made a bunch of scarves and shirts and it’s one of the most stress relieving things I do.

It’s something you can do while multitasking and you can crochet while watching a show, listening to music, or just in silence if that’s what you’re into.

Once you get into the groove of it, it’s so mindless and easy, and it gets your mind off of all of your stress.

I would definitely recommend trying it and learning through a YouTube video because you can make a million things with just one stitch pattern.

spa/self care night

Sometimes, just taking time to take care of yourself can be such a great stress reliever.

I, as well as many others, forget that there is always time in the day for self care, even if you don’t think so.

Even if it’s just washing your face, throwing on a face mask, taking a hot shower, or meditating, doing some of these things every day can really help you wind down at night or just give you some time to focus on you.

cleaning your living space

Once in a while, I get random bursts of energy to clean my entire room for no reason and I always feel so relieved afterwards.

If you feel stressed with your studies and don’t know what to do, throw on some peaceful music and tackle a small part of your room to clean.

It doesn’t take long at all if you have the motivation and you’ll feel so accomplished once it’s done.

As I write this, I feel a burst of energy coming along to clean my whole room (I really don’t need to and have an exam I haven’t studied for in a few hours, but that’s normal).

I’m probably going to do it anyways because after a long, stressful week, I need a deep clean.

drawing/coloring

I go through phases where I love drawing and it definitely gives me an escape from all of my work for a little while.

I usually just turn on some music and doodle whatever feels natural just because it’s fun.

Another one of my favorite things to do, especially when it’s cold out, is get a Christmas coloring book and just color until I can’t anymore.

It gives me a nice break and puts me in the holiday mood.

As finals and the end of the semester approach, remember that there’s things you can allow yourself to do besides studying because you deserve those little breaks!