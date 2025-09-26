This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m someone who really loves doing crafts and art. Expressing yourself in unique ways is so much fun! So, I sometimes seek to further my creative outlets.

This summer, I randomly picked up earring making! It all started from making charm bracelets with a friend of mine. So, we made our charm bracelets, but there were some left over.

I thought to myself, “You know, these could make really cool earnings…”

One problem, I had no idea how to do it! But I knew someone who did… My older sister!

After a while of carefully tiptoeing around the days she was in a bad mood or when she was with her boyfriend–I worked up the courage to ask her before we parted ways to go back to college. We sat down while we were eating lunch, we’d been watching–something. I don’t remember. Re-watching a childhood show, I’d wager. It’s something we love to do together.

I was finishing a pizza bagel I made, and we sat cross legged on the floor of the living room. She showed me how she made earrings; it was simple enough.

Tool, clip, and charm. With a bit of guidance, I made my first pair. They were keys.

Gradually, I got the hang of it, and I immediately fell in love. Whatever charms I can get my hands on wind into funny dangling earrings. With charms that had broken off old necklaces and bracelets, heck, if I get my hands on some clay, I could make even more unique ones.

Now I love making them, whenever I wander into a store with charms, I will absolutely grab something. I can use this talent to make gifts for my friends and family. It’s a great way relieve some of my stress too.

My favorite ones are the little bottles I filled with beads, then I hand painted a starry night sky on them with the new acrylic markers I got.

One broke the first time I wore it, lost chasing after someone I know who didn’t notice me at first. I hadn’t glued the cork in yet. Frantically, I gathered the beads and broken glass from the floor of the dining Hall.

I had one of the original pieces left, so I simply mirrored it once again. I’ve acquainted my unsteady hands with the application of glue, craft glue to hold the corks in place.

Some of my beads now stick to the side of their bottles, it’s not what I had planned for, but they became like stars suspended in an invisible sky. At the end of the day, I think you can always benefit from trying something new, maybe you’ll love it!