Is it possible to have too many dreams? Because I am getting to a point where I think you can. I have far too many dreams, goals, and aspirations that it has become overwhelming. I can’t help but think about them all the time, and how I’m going to achieve them that I begin to get overwhelmed with how many there are. It also doesn’t help that I begin to think about the lack of time to do it all.

As kids growing up the adults in our lives always told us to “dream big.” Our parents, teachers, coaches, I mean the saying was all over my elementary school. And that’s exactly what I did. I dream of living in a cottage with a bunch of animals and a happy family. I want to become an attorney and not just any attorney but one of the best. I want to pay off my debt early and help my mom with hers and hopefully put her in her dream home. I want to travel the world and see everything and try so many new things. Theres so much more I want to do and achieve, but if I went through the whole list then it would be the entire article, and that’s not the goal here.

It scares me to think about not being able to do these things. I mean I’ve been working my whole life for this.

It’s all I want.

Maybe it’s just my own stress and overthinking tendencies. I mean why would they tell us to do something so tiring and stressful. Or maybe they told us because they believe in us. They told us to dream big because they have the faith that we can accomplish the goals we set for ourselves in life. The amount of Gen X and Gen Y adults I have talked to believe that Gen Z is going to change the world is insanely mind blowing.

That’s part of what keeps me going in wanting to achieve my goals, that and many other reasons. The fact people, especially the older generations, believe we, Gen Z, can change the world, I really can’t believe it, but they do and that’s what I want to do.

Yet that pressure makes it 10 times more overwhelming. Plus, the fact that they may say they want us to change the world, and do these great things, yet they’re the ones who continuously destroy it.

Maybe I’m just over thinking and over stressing. And maybe that stress is just the fun of it all. But what do I know at this point in my life, I’m still just a teenager. I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing, working for what I want and dream of.