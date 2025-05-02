The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Free will is a good thing, at least most of the time. We are all lucky that we get to choose how we live life with few limitations. We get to choose what time we set our alarm for every morning, what we eat for breakfast, and what outfit we wear for the day. On the other hand, there are a lot of things that are out of our control. We don’t get to choose the weather, what they’re serving at the dining hall, or the actions of other people.

Although some things are out of our control, it brings me comfort that we get to choose how we live our lives. We have the opportunity to wake up every morning and make the best out of every day, and that’s exactly what I’m doing. I’m doing me, my way. I’m living my life the way that I want and not based on the actions of other people. Sure, I consider how the choices that I make for myself impact other people, but I refuse to let others dictate my life.

There’s something so freeing about living my life exactly the way that I want to. I’m so blessed that I had the opportunity to choose my college, major, and future career path. I’ve had the opportunity to write my own story with these choices, and I think that’s so special. Although I don’t always make the best choices, I don’t regret any decision I’ve made, because I’ve made them with intention and purpose.

In the past, I’ve let other people influence my choices. I’ve done things to appease others without putting myself first, but I’m letting that side of me go. I’m no longer going out on the weekends just because a guy wants me to. I’m not giving my friends the homework answers because they forgot to do it. I’m not basing the choices I make around other people.

I know that as humans, sometimes we have to sacrifice our own happiness for the sake of others, but we don’t have to live our entire lives this way. Sometimes we have to do what feels right for us, regardless of whether or not others agree with it. This isn’t always the easiest thing to do, but sometimes it’s what we need to do. People may question the choices I make, and they have the right to, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to change my opinion. I’m always going to do it my way.