Dear SBU Dance Team,

My journey with you has been simultaneously never-ending and somehow the shortest years of my life. As I sit at my kitchen table, one week from my final shows with the team that no doubt has changed me as a person, a dancer, a friend, and a leader, I am at somewhat of a loss for words at what to say.

Even when this letter is over, I know that I will not have all the words to truly sum up how much you mean to me. In fact, I have waited since my start at Her Campus to write any article about you because I wanted to save every syllable, feeling, and story about you until I had nothing new left to write or say.

And, as sad as this is for me to have finally gotten to the point that Dance Team will soon become a collection of memories rather than an evolving and ever-changing series of events, I am so glad that I have the space to give you the wildly overdue thank you that you deserve.

From the second I stepped onto campus for my freshman year orientation, I had you in the back of my mind. As a barely competitive dancer who liked dance as my second sport, but never took it seriously enough to be my priority, I wondered if I was good enough to join even a (no-cut) college dance team.

When I met a girl named Ellie on the first night of freshman year move-in and we casually chatted about our interests, she told me she was going to join the Dance Team because her sister was already on it. Later that night, that same older sister pushed me to follow the Instagram and come to auditions that following weekend. It’s so fun, you should totally do it!

News flash: Ellie is my roommate, my best friend, and a three-year manager of the Dance Team.

In fact, I have met two of my roommates, some of my closest friends, and truly a boatload of the most inspiring, creative, intelligent, and passionate people all because of you.

And another news flash: That “older sister” quickly took care of me at school, and I got to watch her leadership as a captain of the team in my sophomore year. She gave me the confidence and skills to fill her shoes after she graduated – a title we now get to share and talk about forever.

My four years at this university have been completely shaped by and because of you, Dance Team.

When I am having the worst day in the world, I know that I can go downstairs to the basement with people who will greet me with a positive attitude and (pity) laugh at my jokes.

When I am having the best day in the world, I am filled with excitement as I get to run downstairs to that same basement and let the good energy out through every smile, fingertip, and pointed toe.

You have seen me as a freshman who showed up on day one with intense nerves and a weak double-pirouette.

You have had patience with me as a sophomore who had some questionable choreography and a trying attitude.

You have trusted me as a junior to lead a team with nothing but love for a group that gave me a home from the start.

And you have loved me (hopefully) as a senior who is desperately trying to do more, be more, and have more for a team that I cannot imagine my life without.

Every single person I have met through you has made me a better person. I have gained more grace, humility, teamwork, patience, kindness, and love than I entered the team with.

Thank you for giving me the space to learn how to make dance not just something I prioritize but something I love.

Everyone has their own experiences, and while I hope that others can speak as highly of this team as I do, I am content in the fact that I can confidently say that you are the greatest decision I have made here.

Thank you, Dance Team. While my active member status is about to expire, my love for you and all that you continue to do for your members never will.

Let’s have a great last run, an energetic final bow, and a show that inspires others to, if nothing else, dance.

Love always,

Riley, 4-year member