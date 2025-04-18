Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
I often compare myself to others, and when they say “comparison is the killer of joy,” they mean it. I love my life, my friends, my family, and my soon-to-be career. But I can’t help thinking about how different my life could be when I compare myself to others. My fig tree of life grows a new branch just about every week as I think about my future. 

As I spend a few days in New York City, I can’t help but think what my life would be like if I lived and worked here.  I would work in advertising, spend my time off at Equinox, walk my dogs in Central Park, and get my groceries from a local shop. Sounds like a dream, right? Maybe, but I actually never want to live in New York City, and I kinda hate it here. I think the city is too messy, loud, unsafe, and just all around confusing. 

Other times I want to live in the middle of nowhere on a farm with chickens, lots of dogs, a garden, and I spend my days making baked goods. I have lived the quiet life for my entire life so far, and I don’t know if I want it to continue. I want something different. Sometimes I think I should stay in my hometown and live a life close to what I already know. I would still work in communications, I would raise a family here, and everything would be so familiar.

I can not necessarily explain why I am so unsure about my future now, yet five years ago, I was so sure. I guess Taylor Swift was right, you can really know everything at 18 but nothing at 22. 

Because I compare myself to others, I think of what my life would be like if I were in their shoes. It’s not entirely bad to think about the different directions in which my life could go, I mean, I am only 22, and I would hope I don’t have my whole life planned out. What’s bad is that I only dream of these different lives because I see other people live these lives and be content. But I should be content with what I want, not what I think I want based on other people. 

On a positive note, I am keeping my options open. I am not high-strung on one career path or one life plan. I am excited to see where my life goes and what path I choose, and hopefully it’s a path I create without the influence of others. 

