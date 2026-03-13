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Delia Giandeini
SBU | Style > Beauty

Chip Chop

Alexis Serio Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Right before break, I did something I have been terrified about for years. I chopped my collarbone-length, grown-out bob into a sleek, yet fluffy, short-do. 

For some important context, I had waist-length hair from about sixth grade until the summer before my senior year of high school. I wouldn’t say I was known for my long hair, and in fact, people were shocked by how long it was every time I let it down from my tightly woven, messy bun I often sported. 

The summer before my senior year of high school, I made the daring decision to go for what I was calling “the big chop.” I ended my Tuesday afternoon of a community college public speaking course and immediately drove to the local Supercuts to cut 14 inches of hair, which I later donated to a local organization. 

While this initial cut was HUGE for me at the time, it wasn’t anything like the feeling I experienced when I made the most recent chop. I have known for about two years now that I wanted to get a solid haircut from Lennox Wolters-Tejera, an absolutely incredible and all-around powerhouse of a person! They have been peripherally in my life for roughly this long, and I knew I had to schedule the appointment when the opportunity opened. 

Here’s where the experience became even more special. Not only do I know Lennox because of their incredible hairdressing skills, but also because they are the (Olean) local queer person. They know of every resource you could imagine, and much of their practice is based on care beyond what they do with your hair. 

As someone who has become more comfortable with presenting queer, as time has passed, it is still a challenge for me to “feel gay.” I know for some, it comes naturally. For me, it feels like I have something to prove, as if I will never present queer enough for a person to look at me and immediately recognize it. It feels like a superpower in a way, this ability to present based on what others know about me in the professional sense, but sometimes it feels like hiding a dirty secret. 

I don’t want to be quiet about who I am, and I feel undoubtedly proud of how I have developed just since starting college. 

This haircut has already become a pivotal point for me. I have received an endless number of compliments and have even begun trying new ways of saying “thank you.” I feel so loved, particularly when I know the compliment giver knows what this cut means to me. It’s not just a haircut, it’s a sense of freedom. 

Lennox said to me at the end of the appointment, “This must feel so freeing,” meaning all the hair I was once carrying was now scattered across the floor, no longer mine to hold. It signalled to me, yes, my hair is quite heavy and thick and, boy, I am thrilled to let it go, but also, yes, I’ve never felt more me. 

I feel free in a way I could’ve never imagined. There’s no doubt to me now that I am becoming someone I love, and I’m beginning to understand why I am so loved. I am a truly unique person, and that’s an incredible gift to bear and to share with those around me.

This is your sign to do the thing your heart has pulled you to. Hair grows back, and hats are always available. Be brave and follow your heart; I’ll be rooting for you!

Alexis Serio

SBU '27

Alexis Serio is an editing chair for the St. Bonaventure University chapter of Her Campus. She is thrilled to be one of the first readers of so many fantastic articles this year! She has been a contributor for Her Campus since Fall 2023 and was a shadow editor during Fall 2024-Spring 2025.

Alexis is a junior Individualized Studies and Spanish double major. Her concentrations are in sociology and theology. Outside of Her Campus, Alexis works for Mt. Irenaeus as a communications intern and SBU's Franciscan Center for Social Concern as a social media intern. She is also a peer coach to freshman and transfer students. Alexis also keeps herself busy as the social media coordinator for Spectrum and as the treasurer for SBU College Democrats!

Alexis loves to read and listen to music! She also loves to chat about books and go on hikes with friends!