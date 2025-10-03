Be Authentically You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Currently, there are 8.142 billion people in the world, and the best guess we have for the number of people that have ever lived on Earth is around 117 billion, but there is only one you. (Yes, I mean you.) In today’s society, the heavy presence of social expectations, media, and social comparison makes many of us, including myself at times, believe that we have to fit into certain boxes or meet certain expectations in order to be accepted or loved.

Everyone says to be yourself, but I think no one ever realizes how hard it can be, especially when we do not know who exactly we are, or they do not take their own advice because they believe that they aren’t good enough for that to apply to them. This article is written to counter the negative beliefs that cloud many of us, so we can all hopefully show more of our athletic selves to the world proudly.

We all have unique things about us and some things that others might find weird, but honestly, I think that makes us all special and amazing. For example, while I’m typing this, one of my friends is laughing at how I type and how I type with my pointer fingers, one middle finger, and my thumbs (only).

I have so many other things about me that others find interesting that I could also share. Such as how I snort when I laugh, still collect stuffed animals, almost cry when I see people eating alone (that’s an overstatement, by the way), normally wear mismatched socks (this especially drives my mom crazy), add an uh sound to the end of my words without realizing, and talk really loud plus I tend to over share on accident. I am really weird in many ways, I know this, but honestly, I am getting to the point in my life where I love my quirks, and the things others may not like about me.

I am not supposed to be everyone’s “cup of tea,” and, as a hopefully almost-former people pleaser, this is a huge pill to swallow. I have always wanted people to like me as long as I can remember, and I can be almost certain to say most others feel this way too. Although, I have realized that no one can really ever like or love me if I am not the real me.

I have so many people whom I adore, and I love them even more for the goofy, unexpected, and sometimes wacky things they do (such as how one of my friends would give people stickers randomly or how my friends will openly and randomly joke about traumatic events). I do not know exactly who is reading this right now, but I can tell you that I think you are great just as you are!

So please show the world who you actually are and let your “freak flag” fly. If you have an uncommon hobby or interest, if you have weird talents, if you laugh “weirdly” or at inappropriate moments, fidget a lot, are overly clumsy, dance “weirdly,” or more, do not change or hide yourself.

What is the worst that can happen? Someone doesn’t like you? It might seem terrible in the moment, but ultimately, maybe it’s a blessing. Who wants people in their life who don’t like the real them? Like I said, currently there are 8.142 billion people in the world, and the best guess we have for the number of people that have ever lived on Earth is around 117 billion, but there is only one you.

There are so many people out there for you to meet who could love you! Not the fake version that you put out there. You were put here for a reason, and you are not you when you hide.