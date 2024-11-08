Ascendancy Over Anxiety  

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This week has been stressful, intense, and full of hateful rhetoric.

You cannot go anywhere online without seeing straight-up hate speech from the manosphere, praises of toxic masculinity, fighting amongst women, and protests on college campuses that have taken the progress of the country back decades.

Pre-election anxieties have now morphed into post-election chaos, and for some, it feels like an irremovable pit in the stomach.

I have felt so many emotions in the past 48 hours: sadness for those whose rights have been put in jeopardy, fear for the deepening divide in this country, anger at the hate falsely spread in the name of God, confusion at the indifference in the face of all of this from people I have called friends, and so many more.

I was also shocked at how blind many of us are to our own privilege in comparison to other Americans and especially in comparison to people in some other countries, namely women, who struggle each day to even survive with virtually zero rights and resources.

That is why we need to recognize that our fight must not end with ourselves or at home. We are in a unique position to fight back.

After reflecting on my thoughts, emotions, and what I have seen from others less privileged than myself throughout this time, I have a few comments.

Continue to stand your ground.

Your fear, your anger, and your resentment are justified.

We have a right to feel our emotions and not let anyone tell us otherwise. Having these emotions does not make you weak or illogical. It makes you human. You are not being dramatic or crazy.

But it is important not to be consumed by these feelings. That is what those who thrive in hate want. But we will not surrender under the weight of our devastation or get thrown off course from the fight for what is right and what is just.

Instead, we must transform this into strength.

Anger, fear, and resentment will soon become change, courage, and power if we allow them to.

It is not easy to look hate in the eyes and continue to fight in the name of love. But it is possible and, in my opinion, necessary.

I advise us to pay close attention to who people are and what they say and to respond diligently and strategically. We are rooted in our intelligence, and we must not forget this.