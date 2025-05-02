The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After eight semesters of being an SBU Dance Team groupie, I am fairly familiar with the routine, stress, and excitement that go into show week. However, besides watching my best friends from the front row, my favorite part of show week is the day after.

I am forever in awe of how our home becomes a greenhouse, whether it was Falconio, Deveraux, the townhouses or at Pink.

Living with three dancers, the day after the last show means endless amounts of bouquets.Top’s, Walmart and the Olean florists will never go out of business as long as my roommates keep dancing.

And, while I have never been a dancer, I have gotten a few bouquets this semester between Woman of Promise and my birthday.

Pink carnations, white roses, blue hydrangeas; the house is simply buzzing with new life this time of year.

What’s in a flower arrangement?

It means pride.

Even before I saw the performance/speech, I knew you would be amazing. I am proud to know you and proud to revel in your talent. Even if you did not accomplish something specific, I am simply proud to celebrate you.

It means consideration.

I know the hours you spent practicing, sweating, and working. I see you and the work you put into this. You and your commitment don’t go unnoticed

It means knowing.

I spent time in the store, carefully walking in circles to see which bouquet spoke to me. I know they like [insert color] and I think they like [insert flower type]. I know you and I picked something that reminded me of you and something that you would like.

It means love

I want you to be happy. I want you to smile. Of course I will set aside time in my schedule to get you flowers!

It means new life.

No matter what the time of transition is, there is always something old ending and something new coming. The school year ended, you start the job next week, or Pointe Perfect is on its last leg. I want to remind you that there is always rebirth around the corner, even if it is just in a vase on your desk. I want to support you while things change.

It means beauty.

You deserve to admire beautiful things. A house is not a home without beauty. Let me add to it.

Love shows up for us in magnificent ways.

How wonderful is it that we can see it, living alongside of it, in each petal we encounter.