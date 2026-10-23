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SBU | Career > Her20s

Allergic To Fun

Meghan Lex Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A rash covers my chest and neck; my throat begins to tighten, and an innate feeling of doom sets in. Sounds a lot like an allergic reaction, right?

It’s actually anxiety, but I get this choking array of symptoms anytime that I’m supposed to be having fun. I have used allergies as an excuse on multiple occasions, saying that I’m allergic to perfume or alcohol or whatever would be convenient to explain away my purple-spotted body. 

I have never been able to “let loose.” It’s not that I’m overly uptight or that I hate going out, but something about being in a setting where I’m supposed to be chill, or whatever, puts my body into fight-or-flight.

There are really two parts to my dilemma. The first is my involuntary visceral reaction to being in the situation. The second is the persona that I have adopted: that I am an unfun person. Honestly, I don’t really know where this is coming from other than the fact that I refuse to go out on Thursdays and I don’t vape or smoke.

My freshman and sophomore years, I certainly had my fair share of college fun. Was I absolutely crazy? No, but I wasn’t a homebody.

If being fun is on a spectrum, I am in the middle but edging closer to the “goes out once a year and has my arms crossed in the middle of the bar” side. Notably, this is all considering that the definition of fun that I am operating under as a college student only consists of going out.

For as long as I can remember, even when I’m trying my very best, or even manage to enjoy something, people always seem to think that I’m suffering— “Are you alright?” Well, now I’m not! I thought I was getting away with it.

There are very few people who I feel like I can actually relax around and have a good time while in a crowd. I’ll even go out sober with these people and have a fulfilling, fun time.  So, I know that I am capable of being at a party or in a bar or even being fun and enjoying myself.

The thing is that I want to be having fun. I like the act of going out, and I love the idea of dancing and chatting, but most times I physically cannot enjoy it. I suppose that this means that nightlife is just not for me, but I want to know why. Why can I not say no to doing something fun and spontaneous? It feels like it’s coded into my brain: Fun equals danger.

I’m trying to teach myself that it’s safe to have fun, but until I find a better cure, I’m afraid that I’ll still be allergic to fun.

Meghan Lex

SBU '26

Meghan Lex is a Her Campus enthusiast! She previously served as Her Campus at SBU's Co-President and Event Coordinator. She even worked for Her Campus Media last year as a Community Intern. Her writing often centers around wellness, but she dabbles in cultural and political commentary.

After graduating with a degree in Strategic Communication, Meghan is pursuing a Master's in Marketing Communications. As an avid planner and detail-oriented person, she would love to step into a PR-oriented or media planning role after getting her Master's.

Meghan currently fills her free time by chatting with her friends and rewatching Glee for the sixth time. Although it may be controversial, she is an avid Rachel apologist.